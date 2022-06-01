Regionals roundup: A look across the Richmond area after a wild Tuesday of semifinal and championship action

After one of the wildest and most jam-packed days on the high school sports calendar Tuesday, here's a look at where all the spring sports regional action stands across the Richmond area after plenty of semifinal and championship-round drama.

BASEBALL

Region 6A

Cosby and Manchester earned state tournament berths with semifinal victories. The Titans beat Landstown (Virginia Beach) 4-3, while Manchester rallied to beat Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach) 6-4 in nine innings.

The Lancers, the fourth seed from the West, tied the game 4-4 with a pair of runs in the sixth. They will play the Titans, the second seed from the West, for the title Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cosby. The winner will play at home Tuesday against the Region B runner-up, either Charles Colgan or Freedom. The runner-up will play at the Region B champ.

Region 5C

After fifth-seeded Midlothian tied its regional semifinal game in the top of the seventh on Cole Feldman’s two-out, two-run single, top-seeded Douglas Freeman earned a berth in the state tournament on Ryan Bland’s bases-loaded single to center in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 win.

Trey Shelton and Miguel Martin knocked in runs for Freeman. Joe Gordon doubled and had two hits for Midlothian.

In the other semifinal, Glen Allen left-hander Jaden Kinsler pitched four no-hit innings and got all 12 outs on strikeouts in a 12-0 victory over third-seeded Clover Hill, putting the second-seeded Jaguars in the state tournament. Kinsler walked two.

Chris Johnson slugged a grand slam and drove in five runs for Glen Allen, which meets Freeman for the region title Friday at 5:30 at Deep Run. The winner plays at home Tuesday against the Region D runner-up, either Independence or Riverside. The runner-up travels to the Region D champ.

Region 4B

Top-seeded Hanover cruised past fourth-seeded Chancellor 13-0 in the region semifinals to earn a spot in the state tournament, while 10th-seeded Monacan grabbed the other spot by knocking off third-seeded Mechanicsville 14-8.

Monacan, which topped second-seeded King George 6-3 in the quarterfinals, and Hanover were scheduled to play Wednesday for the region crown. The winner will play at home Tuesday against the Region A runner-up. The runner-up will be on the road against the Region A champ.

SOFTBALL

Region 6A

It was a local sweep Tuesday in Region 6A, as reigning Class 6 champions Cosby defeated Grassfield (Chesapeake) 4-1 in one semifinal, and Manchester downed Western Branch (Chesapeake) 15-8 on the other side of the bracket.

Ellie Talley doubled and tripled to lead Cosby offensively. The Titans will host the Lancers in the region title game Thursday at 5 p.m.

Region 5C

Clover Hill and Mills Godwin are both headed to the Class 5 tournament after the Cavaliers put up six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, keyed by a go-ahead double from Addison Thompson, to beat Glen Allen 6-2 Tuesday, and the Eagles downed Midlothian 10-4.

Godwin and Clover Hill will square off Friday at 7 p.m. at Deep Run for the region crown.

Region 4B

Top seed Hanover routed Dinwiddie 17-3, and Powhatan narrowly fell to King George 4-3 in the other semifinal. The Hawks host King George Thursday at 6 p.m. in the region championship.

TENNIS

Region 6A

Cosby and James River were set to meet for the boys and girls region titles Wednesday afternoon. Both the Titans and Rapids will play in Friday's Class 6 quarterfinals, with the region champion hosting 6B runners up Battlefield (Haymarket) and the 6A runners up traveling to 6B winners Freedom (South Riding).

Region 5C

Region 5C boys champions Deep Run host 5D runners up Briar Woods Friday in the Class 5 quarterfinals, and 5C runners up Mills Godwin travel to 5D champions Riverside. The Wildcats beat the Eagles 5-0 in last week's region title match.

On the girls side, region champions Douglas Freeman host 5D runners up Riverbend (Fredericksburg) Friday, and 5C runners up Deep Run travel to 5D winners Albemarle (Charlottesville). The Mavericks downed the Wildcats in Friday's region title match.

Region 4B

The Hanover girls defeated Mechanicsville 5-0 in Monday's Region 4B championship match. The Hawks will host Region 4A runners up Grafton Friday in the Class 4 quarterfinals, and the Mustangs will travel to 4A champs Jamestown.

On the boys side, Hanover defeated Eastern View 5-2 in Monday's region title match. The Hawks boys will also host 4A runners up Grafton in Friday's state quarterfinals.

Region 3B

Maggie Walker downed Meridian (Falls Church) 5-0 to capture the boys Region 3B championship. The Green Dragons are set to host Region 3A runners up Lafayette (Williamsburg) in Friday's state quarterfinals.

On the girls side, Region 3B champs Maggie Walker also beat Meridian 5-0 in the region title match and will host Region 3A runners up New Kent Friday in the Class 3 quarterfinals. Tabb (Yorktown) defeated New Kent 5-4 in the 3A championship match.

LACROSSE

Region 6A

Boys

Cosby beat James River 12-5 last week to capture the region championship. The Titans are set to host Battlefield Friday at 7 p.m. in the state quarterfinals, and the Rapids travel to Region 6B champions Patriot (Nokesville) Friday at 6 p.m.

Girls

Cosby defeated James River 18-9 in last week's title match. The Titans will host 6B runners up John Champe (Loudoun County) Friday at 5 p.m. in the state quarterfinals. The Rapids will travel to 6B champs Battlefield, also on Friday.

Region 5C

Douglas Freeman swept the region title matches, with the Mavericks boys beating Deep Run 10-8 and the Freeman girls downing the Wildcats 11-8.

Boys

Freeman and Deep Run will play the Region 5D runners up and champions, respectively, in next week's Class 5 semifinals. Riverside (Leesburg) and Briar Woods (Ashburn) were set to play for the 5D championship Wednesday night.

Girls

The Mavericks, reigning Class 5 champions, will host a state semifinal next week against the 5D runners up, while the Wildcats travel to the 5D winners. Riverside and Independence (Ashburn) were scheduled to play for the Region 5D title Wednesday night.

Region 4A

Boys

Atlee captured a region championship with a 20-11 victory over Western Albemarle (Crozet). The Raiders will host Salem (Salem) in Friday's Class 4 quarterfinals.

Girls

In the 4A championship, Powhatan suffered its first loss of the season in a 16-6 defeat to Western Albemarle. The Indians will play at 4D champions Rockbridge County Friday at 6 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.

SOCCER

Region 6A

Boys

James River defeated Kellam (Virginia Beach) 2-1 in Tuesday's semifinal, while Cosby fell to Landstown (Virginia Beach) 1-0 on the other side of the bracket. The Rapids will host the Eagles Thursday in the region title match.

Girls

Cosby and James River both fell in Tuesday's semifinals. Kellam beat the Rapids 3-1, and Ocean lakes defeated the Titans 2-1.

Region 5C

Girls

No. 5 seed Glen Allen defeated top-seeded Midlothian 1-0 in Tuesday's semifinals, and No. 2 Deep Run beat No. 6 Mills Godwin 3-1. The Wildcats will host the Jaguars Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the region championship.

Boys

Two lower seeds prevailed in Tuesday's Region 5C semifinals, with No. 4 Clover Hill downing No. 1 Douglas Freeman 1-0, and No. 3 Deep Run defeating No. 2 Meadowbrook 2-0. The Cavaliers and Wildcats are both state tournament-bound and will square off Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Deep Run for the region championship.

Region 4B

Girls

Atlee defeated Eastern View 3-1 in Tuesday's semifinals, while Mechanicsville got past Hanover 2-1 to set up an all-Capital District region title match Thursday at 6:30 at Mechanicsville.

Boys

Powhatan beat Patrick Henry 3-0 to earn the program's first state tournament berth in 25 years, according to Powhatan AD Tim Llewellyn. The Indians will host Chancellor Thursday at 6 p.m. in the region championship.

Region 3B

Girls

Maggie Walker fell to Brentsville District 3-1 in Tuesday's Region 3B semifinal.

Boys

Maggie Walker defeated William Monroe 1-0 in Tuesday's semifinals to earn a spot in the state tournament. The Green Dragons will play at top-seeded Meridian Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the region championship.

