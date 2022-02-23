Relay triumph punctuates Mills Godwin's Class 5 swim championship

The Mills Godwin boys swim team already had its team championship all but locked up by the time the last event of the weekend, the 400 freestyle relay, was due up.

What better time to add the team’s first individual title of the weekend?

The Eagles won the final relay and closed the book on their championship weekend, scoring 302 points to safely pull away from runner-up Independence (210) and third-place Midlothian (200) for the Class 5 title on Saturday in Stafford.

“There wasn’t a face that wasn’t smiling by the end of the night,” said Godwin coach Katrina Gauntt.

The relay was a victory lap in many ways for the Eagles. The foursome - comprising freshman Eric Lambert, junior Seamus Connell, and seniors Sam Rivas and Nat Pfeffer - seized the individual title that eluded them up to that point, and the time of 3:09.91 broke the previous school record by one-hundredth of a second.

“They wanted it, for sure. It’s nice to have the team win, but particularly with the seniors on that relay, they wanted something to call their own,” Gauntt said.

With just the one event win, the Eagles had to find other ways to rack up points. Gauntt said she collaborated with the senior members of the team about how to structure the relays and where to place swimmers to maximize scoring output. One composition could’ve given the Eagles another relay win earlier in the meet, but what they went with balanced out the performances more.

The collaboration and depth helped the Eagles surge ahead quickly and efficiently. Having the type of talent that can take three of the top five spots in the 200 IM (Lambert, Rivas and sophomore Pablo Silva) also played a significant role.

In the girls standings, Godwin placed third with 227 points, and Deep Run was fourth with 197. First Colonial took the team trophy (297 points), and Albemarle (259) was the runner-up.

Deep Run senior Sanna Peterson earned a championship in the girls 500 freestyle, finishing in 4:47.23.

Senior Zoe Dixon, who is committed to swim at Florida, got to put a stamp on her accomplished Godwin career with triumphs in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. She broke her own Class 5 record in the 200 IM, finishing in 1:56.29.

“I know her presence on this team will be missed not only as a swimmer but also as a contributor to the environment and what she’s able to bring out of other girls around her,” Gauntt said. “But I think in terms of a last meet, finishing it off with those two state championship wins was what she most wanted out of it.

"I’m really happy for her, and I’m excited to see what the University of Florida has for her as well.”

Class 6: The Cosby girls placed seventh in the Class 6 state championships in Stafford.

Sophomore Lexi Stephens was second in the 100 backstroke (55.51) and third in the 100 butterfly (54.36). Senior Claire Dafoe was second in the 500 freestyle (4:52.84), and junior Allison Dodd was fourth in the 200 IM (2:04.78).

Patriot won the boys title, and Battlefield won the girls title.

Class 1/2: Sophomore Ian Andresen of Appomattox Regional GS claimed a state title in the boys 100 freestyle (48.61) in the combined Class 1 and Class 2 meet in Chesterfield.

He also finished second in the 50 free (22.09).Junior Catherine Thomas was third in the girls 100 butterfly (1:01.60).