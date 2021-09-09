Resilient Bradley Perkins is the heartbeat of Douglas Freeman football

“I look down at it, it looks like a softball in my glove,” Perkins said in disbelief. “I know it’s broken, but I was not getting out of that game.”

After the game, Perkins went through multiple doctors, trying to find one who would put a cast on his hand and give him the OK to continue competing.

“I was so upset I couldn’t play because of a broken finger. I’d went through shoulders, ankles, and now what’s stopping me is my thumb,” Perkins said, shaking his head. “So I was determined to get a cast on it and play. It was my junior season and I’d been held out for COVID. I wanted to get out there and play with my buddies.”

One doctor eventually agreed to put Perkins in a waterproof cast but told him that if the bone moved, he’d have to get surgery. He was on special teams for the kickoff of the following game against Deep Run and felt the bone move when his cast got hit. He was in pain the rest of the game but played through it again.

After an X-ray the next week, Perkins got two pins put in the thumb and was out the rest of the season. His teammates still voted him defensive MVP.