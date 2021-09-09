Resilient Bradley Perkins is the heartbeat of Douglas Freeman football

Perkins' father, brother and stepmother were his primary support system through the months of recovery, helping him do things like get to the bathroom and eat when he was most debilitated. He called his "family" at Freeman, the coaching staff and his fellow players, a "blessing" as well.

His junior season was delayed because of the pandemic, and by spring 2021, you'd be hard pressed to find an athlete in the 804 more eager to get back on the field. But on the third play of the second game in the Mavericks' five-game spring season, Perkins jammed his thumb worse than he ever had.

“I look down at it, it looks like a softball in my glove," Perkins said in disbelief. "I know it’s broken, but I was not getting out of that game.”

"I'm fine," Perkins responded to anyone who asked why the glove on his right and dominant hand was so huge.

“I was just determined to keep playing."

After the game, Perkins went through multiple doctors, trying to find one who would put a cast on his hand and give him the OK to continue competing.