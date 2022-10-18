Retired coach Stan Morgan left mark on Midlothian runners with intensity, compassion

Stan Morgan’s distance-running dynasty at Midlothian High School was almost over before it began.

In 1987, Morgan was an assistant coach for the Trojans’ football and outdoor track and field teams. Football was his lifelong passion — he starred as a running back and returner at West Virginia’s Shepherd College (now Shepherd University) before graduating in 1963 and competing in training camp with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Two decades later, he relocated to Chesterfield to commit to being a coach and teacher. He was only in the area for a couple of years before the head coaching position for the Midlo cross country team opened up.

But the decision wasn’t his to make; it was made for him.

“I went out to the football field … and I said, ‘You’re no longer coaching football, you’re my cross country coach,’” said Dick Overton, a longtime coach and athletic director at Midlothian. “He said, ‘Oh no, I’m coaching football.’ I said, ‘Oh no, you’re not. I need a cross country coach and need it now.’

“That was how he found out he was doing cross country. And he jumped right into it, and he just did a fantastic job.”

What followed was 14 state championships across cross country and track and field over three-plus decades in charge. Morgan’s Trojans were a fixture at state meets year-round, a team that reflected the disciplined and competitive background of its coach.

Before this fall, the 83-year-old Morgan decided it was time to retire. The combination of age — he called himself the “bionic man” for how many ligaments and joints he has had replaced — and the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic led to his difficult decision.

“[It was time to] take a break, officiate, let somebody else have the opportunity to step in and see what they can do,” Morgan said.

From the outside, Morgan could come across as serious and gruff. Using an NFL coaching legend as a comparison, he employed a Bill Belichick-ian approach to his craft. His practices were tough, and his standards were tougher, always trying to push his runners as hard as they could go.

But those who embraced the challenge got to understand what made Morgan really tick: a deep sense of compassion and care. Every decision he made as coach was to inspire belief in each athlete.

“A lot of my kids will tell you this: ‘If you believe, you can, and you will.’” said Morgan, reciting one of his mantras. “You’ve gotta let your mind run the body, you can’t let your body run your mind because it’ll quit every time. You’ve gotta be mentally tough.”

Anthony D’Amato, who graduated from Midlothian in 2002 and is now married to star Chesterfield runner Keira D’Amato, won a state cross country championship under Morgan along with his twin brother, Mike, in 2000. His two younger brothers also ran for Midlo, creating a D’Amato chain through 2010.

D’Amato likened Morgan to an M&M, with a “hardened exterior but sweet and soft on the interior.” His methods of motivation would push runners to new heights — particularly with the national-caliber meets he would take his teams to — but the emotional bond formed would last well beyond their time with the program.

Few held a bond as close with Morgan as 2022 graduate Gabriella Garcia, who won last year’s Class 5 cross country championship and was named a Scholar-Athlete of the Year by The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers.

Almost exactly one year before Garcia claimed her state title, her mother passed away from cancer. It was a tumultuous time for Garcia both before and after it happened, but she leaned on both Morgan and her Midlothian team to keep herself going — and running.

Morgan would often check in on Garcia to make sure she was in a good place mentally. She also met the challenges of his lofty expectations for her, culminating in that emotional morning on Nov. 13, 2021, where her championship run ended with a hug with Morgan.

“It’s just been a very special relationship, and I’m very grateful for him,” said Garcia, now a runner at JMU. “... Just the things I’ve learned. Not only about myself as a runner but as a person … and the things he’s shared, the quotes or sayings, those are the things I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.

“Even though he’s not my coach right now, he’s still my coach.”

Despite his retirement, Morgan will undoubtedly remain a fixture in the local running scene. He still assisted at the annual Blue Ridge Running Camp in Harrisonburg this summer, and he was at Saturday’s MileStat.com XC Invitational, officiating and guiding runners through the finish line.

He’s also spent countless days at Pocahontas State Park, landscaping and maintaining the trails where he has trained so many runners from the seat of his bicycle.

He’ll continue to pave the way for runners as long as he can, no matter what role he inhabits.