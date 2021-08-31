Richmond-area school seeking new football opponent to replace the now-infamous 'Bishop Sycamore' of Ohio

The world of elite high school football was rocked over the weekend when a small outfit from Ohio, billing itself as Bishop Sycamore, appeared to fraudulently represent itself in order to play on ESPN against one of the nation's top teams.

As the Bishop Sycamore scandal unraveled, it had local implications for Life Christian Academy, a Chesterfield school that has made a (legitimate) name for itself in recent years as a football powerhouse.

Led by coach Charles Scott, Life Christian plays against national powerhouse teams, on the same circuit that Bishop Sycamore was aiming to inhabit. The two teams were scheduled to play on Oct. 29, a game that is now looking less likely by the minute.

Scott said the game was set up by a scheduling broker, Prep Gridiron Logistics, and he learned of the allegations about Bishop Sycamore at the same time the rest of the country did.

"I highly doubt it," he said when asked if the game would happen. "We're actively seeking to replace them."

He said the only way the game would go on is if the allegations prove to be unfounded.