Richmond-area school seeking new football opponent to replace the now-infamous 'Bishop Sycamore' of Ohio

The world of elite high school football was rocked over the weekend when a small outfit from Ohio, billing itself as Bishop Sycamore, appeared to fraudulently represent itself in order to play on ESPN against one of the nation's top teams.
As the Bishop Sycamore scandal unraveled, it had local implications for Life Christian Academy, a Chesterfield school that has made a (legitimate) name for itself in recent years as a football powerhouse.
Led by coach Charles Scott, Life Christian plays against national powerhouse teams, on the same circuit that Bishop Sycamore was aiming to inhabit. The two teams were scheduled to play on Oct. 29, a game that is now looking less likely by the minute.
Scott said the game was set up by a scheduling broker, Prep Gridiron Logistics, and he learned of the allegations about Bishop Sycamore at the same time the rest of the country did.
"I highly doubt it," he said when asked if the game would happen. "We're actively seeking to replace them."
He said the only way the game would go on is if the allegations prove to be unfounded.
Among other reporting, major media outlets have reported that there is no school at Bishop Sycamore's address, the team may have used players that already graduated high school, and the team played a game two days before its ESPN game against IMG Academy, widely considered the top high school team in America. That game ended 58-0, with ESPN announcers openly questioning why the game was allowed to go on.
"We would never put our kids in that type of situation where they’re saying they got older kids or they got guys that came from college to play," Scott said. "Unless it’s unfounded, we’re not gonna be a part of that."
In a statement, ESPN said the game was scheduled by a third party, Paragon, which has promised to vet schools better in the future.
Bishop Sycamore had also landed an October date with D.C. powerhouse DeMatha, alma mater of NFL star Chase Young.
"We saw everyone else they were playing," DeMatha coach Bill McGregor told the Washington Post. "It's not even in the realm of what you're thinking (to ask), 'Are you a real school?'"
At Life Christian, Scott was similarly shocked.
"I saw it, I was like wow, that sucks that it happened, but you can’t dwell on that because it has absolutely nothing to do with us," he said. "We’re just looking at our options for another game."
Scott emphasized that his school only plays a national schedule because it has been tough to schedule games with local opponents, who have largely steered clear of Life Christian's all-star collection of talent.
"Honestly … it’s not that we just play all national. It’s just the fact the VISAA teams don’t want to play," he said. "So, it’s not like we’re out here like a rogue program like ‘Hey, we’ll play all national.’ Those VISAA teams won’t play us."