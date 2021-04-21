Richmond area will crown three boys state volleyball champs

The Richmond area once again will sport three state champions in boys volleyball.

Championship games feature all-area matchups in three classifications: Maggie Walker at Patrick Henry at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 4; Deep Run at Glen Allen at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 5; and Thomas Dale at James River at 2 p.m. Saturday in Class 6.

Patrick Henry is going for its fifth consecutive state title. Deep Run is shooting for four in a row, and James River is trying to make it three straight.

Patrick Henry advanced with a 3-0 victory over Great Bridge in the semifinals Tuesday. Maggie Walker beat Denbigh 3-0.

PH topped Maggie Walker in the Class 4, Western Section final last week. The Patriots beat the Green Dragons 3-0 for the state title in the last season in 2019.

Deep Run advanced by beating Frank Cox 3-0 in the semifinals. Glen Allen moved into the title game with a 3-1 victory over Gloucester.

Deep Run beat Glen Allen twice (3-1, 3-2) during the regular season, but Glen Allen won the Region B title with a 3-1 victory last week. The teams have met for the past two state titles, with Deep Run winning 3-1 in 2018 and 3-2 in 2019.