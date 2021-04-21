 Skip to main content
Richmond area will crown three boys state volleyball champs
Patrick Henry players joined in a celebratory dogpile after defeating Maggie Walker in the Class 4 boys volleyball final at the Siegel Center in 2019. It was the Patriots’ fourth straight title.

The Richmond area once again will sport three state champions in boys volleyball.

Championship games feature all-area matchups in three classifications: Maggie Walker at Patrick Henry at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 4; Deep Run at Glen Allen at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 5; and Thomas Dale at James River at 2 p.m. Saturday in Class 6.

Patrick Henry is going for its fifth consecutive state title. Deep Run is shooting for four in a row, and James River is trying to make it three straight.

Patrick Henry advanced with a 3-0 victory over Great Bridge in the semifinals Tuesday. Maggie Walker beat Denbigh 3-0.

PH topped Maggie Walker in the Class 4, Western Section final last week. The Patriots beat the Green Dragons 3-0 for the state title in the last season in 2019.

Deep Run advanced by beating Frank Cox 3-0 in the semifinals. Glen Allen moved into the title game with a 3-1 victory over Gloucester.

Deep Run beat Glen Allen twice (3-1, 3-2) during the regular season, but Glen Allen won the Region B title with a 3-1 victory last week. The teams have met for the past two state titles, with Deep Run winning 3-1 in 2018 and 3-2 in 2019.

James River advanced with a 3-0 victory over Oscar Smith in the semifinals. Dale beat Grassfield 3-1.

James River and Thomas Dale met in the 2018 state final, with the Rapids taking a 3-1 victory.

On the girls side, Hickory beat Atlee 3-0 in the Class 5 semifinals, and Grafton topped Monacan 3-0 in the Class 4 semifinals.

New Kent moved into the Class 3 championship game with a 3-1 victory over George Mason. New Kent plays at Rustburg for the title Friday at 6 p.m.

