Richmond area will crown three boys state volleyball champs

The Richmond area once again will sport three state champions in boys volleyball.
Championship games feature all-area matchups in three classifications: Maggie Walker at Patrick Henry at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 4; Deep Run at Glen Allen at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 5; and Thomas Dale at James River at 2 p.m. Saturday in Class 6.
Patrick Henry is going for its fifth consecutive state title. Deep Run is shooting for four in a row, and James River is trying to make it three straight.
Patrick Henry advanced with a 3-0 victory over Great Bridge in the semifinals Tuesday. Maggie Walker beat Denbigh 3-0.
PH topped Maggie Walker in the Class 4, Western Section final last week. The Patriots beat the Green Dragons 3-0 for the state title in the last season in 2019.
Deep Run advanced by beating Frank Cox 3-0 in the semifinals. Glen Allen moved into the title game with a 3-1 victory over Gloucester.
Deep Run beat Glen Allen twice (3-1, 3-2) during the regular season, but Glen Allen won the Region B title with a 3-1 victory last week. The teams have met for the past two state titles, with Deep Run winning 3-1 in 2018 and 3-2 in 2019.
James River advanced with a 3-0 victory over Oscar Smith in the semifinals. Dale beat Grassfield 3-1.
James River and Thomas Dale met in the 2018 state final, with the Rapids taking a 3-1 victory.
On the girls side, Hickory beat Atlee 3-0 in the Class 5 semifinals, and Grafton topped Monacan 3-0 in the Class 4 semifinals.
New Kent moved into the Class 3 championship game with a 3-1 victory over George Mason. New Kent plays at Rustburg for the title Friday at 6 p.m.