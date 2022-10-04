'Richmond field hockey family' on display as Trinity Episcopal wins nail-biter over Collegiate

The Richmond field hockey family was on full display amid constant mist and intermittent rain Tuesday afternoon at Trinity Episcopal, where Olivia Schmincke's fourth-period breakaway goal was the difference in the Titans' 2-1 victory over visiting Collegiate and top recruit Callie Rogers.

In the latest VISAA poll released on Monday, Trinity (11-2) is the No. 1 team in Division I with 59 votes, followed by Norfolk Academy in second with 53 votes and Collegiate (7-2) in third with 50.

The Titans and Cougars are intertwined programs, said players and coaches on both sides. Relationships among club teammates and familiar adversaries go back to childhood, and there were plenty of smiles and hugs to go around in the postgame handshake line.

"They have weapons all over the field, they've always been well-coached, it's a traditionally strong program with a history of strong field hockey teams," said 24th-year Titans coach Margie Snead of Collegiate.

"It doesn't matter what time of the year it is or what field it's on, they're going to play their A-game and make you play your best to come out with a win."

First-year Cougars coach Kelsey Smither, who in the offseason succeeded longtime Collegiate coach and athletic director Karen Doxey, echoed her counterpart when asked about the significance of the matchup.

"All of the kids play for a lot of the same clubs, they train together, they know each other and are familiar with how each other plays," Smither said.

"It was a really even, fun, competitive game. ... They capitalized on their opportunities, and that was the difference."

The Cougars got an early lead a little more than 2 minutes into the first period when Izzy Lee scored on a corner. But Trinity didn't take long to answer, leveling the score at 1-1 about 6 minutes later when Ava Benson deflected Ella Shirey's shot into the cage.

Snead said all the things her group had focused on during the week -- ball movement, creating space with off-ball motion and receiving the ball actively -- culminated in Benson's goal.

"We were really proud of the them," said a smiling Snead of her group.

Nearly three full periods of back-and-forth action in which neither side established real control ensued, before Schmincke got lose on a breakaway, dribbled past an onrushing Cougars keeper, and slotted home her shot before turning to celebrate with her teammates.

"As soon as I saw there was one girl in front of goal I was like 'This is it, this has to be the goal.' Honestly, whenever I score like that I kind of black out," said a laughing Schmincke.

"I just know to stay composed, keep it simple and don't overthink it. That's what I did and I was able to get the goal."

Snead said her staff made the decision late to move Schmincke from the midfield to the forward line, and it paid dividends.

"Her speed and her desire to find the cage with the ball is unmatched," Snead said of Schmincke.

The Titans constantly marked Rogers, trying their utmost to allow her minimal time on the ball. Trinity junior Darcy Kopsinis said the beginning of the game was an "emotional rush" before her side settled in, and that Schmincke's winner was indicative of how her Titans like to play.

"We pressured high together, we were working together, and Olivia got that touch and right away everyone was jumping all over the place to support her," Kopsinis said. "It shows how much of a team and how supportive we are."

Collegiate had its fair share of possession and chances, but was consistently thwarted in the final phase of attack by a stalwart Titans defense led by vocal senior keeper Valentina Ambrogi-Torres.

Snead added that defender Anna Riesser, just a freshman, showed "unbelievable" poise on a handful of Collegiate's breakaway opportunities.

Trinity stonewalled a couple late Cougars penalty opportunities to secure the victory as the few hundred fans in attendance roared their approval for a well-fought tussle between two of the area's elite programs.

"A lot of us have known each other since were too young to remember," Ambrogi-Torres said of the Collegiate-Trinity matchup.

"We all are intertwined, it really is one hockey family and playing against them is for me a time to grow, we're all here to make each other better, I just want the best for all of us and a great game."

Collegiate 1 0 0 0 - 1

Trinity Episcopal 1 0 0 1 - 2

Goals - COL: Izzy Lee; TES: Ava Benson, Olivia Schmincke