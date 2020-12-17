Richmond Goalkeeping Academy fundraising for those impacted by COVID-19

The Richmond Goalkeeping Academy will partner with two local nonprofit organizations helping those impacted by COVID-19 for RGA’s annual Goalkeepers for Good Giving Project.

RGA’s goalkeepers set a $5,000 fundraising goal. Their efforts began Nov. 22, and the end date is this Saturday, when checks will be presented to the founders of each organization at RGA’s socially distant goalkeeper soccer tournament from noon to 5 p.m. at River City Sportsplex. All registration and fundraising proceeds will be donated to the nonprofits.

Moments of Hope Outreach, a nonprofit based in Hanover, has helped hundreds of families keep food on the table through its food pantry, and it provides emergency shelter to people who have lost their homes. Upwards of $2,000 will be used to buy canned and boxed goods for the food pantry, and $1,900 will go toward putting 14 families in hotels for Christmas who have lost their homes or have been living in their cars.

SHOOD, a nonprofit based in Chesterfield, collects used running shoes and redistributes them to those in need and to people experiencing homelessness. RGA will purchase $1,000 of track spikes and running shoes for John Marshall High School’s track team through SHOOD.