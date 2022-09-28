Richmond native, top hoops recruit Davin Cosby Jr. commits to Alabama

From Blackwell Community Center to Tuscaloosa, Ala., Davin Cosby Jr.'s journey felt destined to go this route, said mother Irene Cosby.

The RVA native, Team Loaded VA product and former Benedictine standout led the Richmond area in scoring last season with 23.5 points per game for the Cadets before transferring to play his upcoming senior year at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C.

Over the summer, Cosby's recruitment took off, and the four-star combo guard narrowed his decision to a top four of Alabama, Virginia, Wake Forest and N.C. State. He also held offers from Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among myriad Power Five programs.

And on Saturday, Cosby announced his verbal commitment to Alabama surrounded by family and friends at Pig and Brew Barbecue on Hull St.

His mother said the Crimson Tide had been among Davin's favored suitors since ninth grade, and they were the first high-major school to offer him a scholarship.

"It just was destined, that's the school he liked and studied," Cosby said, adding that Davin throughout high school researched programs that might fit his playing style as a volume scorer with deep shooting range.

"It's just a family (at Alabama), from the time we got off the plane to driving us to the campus. ... Tuscaloosa felt like home. Once we met the coaches, we all clicked."

Cosby Jr. was born and raised in the Richmond area and grew up in Blackwell, a neighborhood in Manchester.

"Just to be an inner-city kid and not give up on his dreams and stay focused, it means a lot to all of us, we're so proud of him," Cosby said, adding that Davin made a point of coming home so he could announce his decision around loved ones, and plans to sign his NLI at Blackwell Community Center.