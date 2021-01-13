Richmond Public Schools cancel fall sports, including football, that are scheduled to start in February

Richmond Public Schools aren’t playing winter sports, and they won’t be playing football and other fall sports when they start in February, either.

A spokeswoman for the school system said Wednesday that RPS had canceled the pending fall sports season. No further details were available.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia High School League executive committee voted to rearrange and condense the traditional three seasons this year, starting with winter sports in December and followed by fall sports and spring sports.

Fall sports — football, competition cheer, cross country, field hockey, golf and volleyball — are scheduled to start practice either Feb. 4 or Feb. 15 (football starts Feb. 4). The first day of games for football is scheduled for Feb. 22; the other sports are March 1.

In a November newsletter outlining reasons for not playing winter sports such as basketball, RPS superintendent Jason Kamras said while he was deeply sensitive to the importance of athletics for motivation and inspiration, improving student health and the potential to earn college scholarships, “given our decision to go 100% virtual for the first semester, and given rapidly rising infection rates [of COVID-19], we will unfortunately not be fielding any teams this winter.”