Richmond Public Schools cancel fall sports season

Richmond Public Schools aren’t playing winter sports, and they won’t be playing football and other fall sports when they start in February, either.

A spokeswoman for the school system said Wednesday that RPS has canceled the fall sports season.

The decision affects city high school teams at Armstrong, Huguenot, Thomas Jefferson, John Marshall and George Wythe.

In a November newsletter outlining reasons for not playing winter sports, RPS superintendent Jason Kamras said while he was sensitive to the importance of athletics for motivation and inspiration, improving student health and college scholarships, “given our decision to go 100% virtual for the first semester, and given rapidly rising infection rates [of COVID-19], we will unfortunately not be fielding any teams this winter.”

The Richmond School Board voted in early December to remain virtual for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year because of COVID.

The Henrico County school system also decided not to have winter sports, but schools system spokesman Andy Jenks said Wednesday the division is planning to play fall sports.

Chesterfield and Hanover schools, which are playing winter sports, also intend to play fall sports, according to schools spokesmen.