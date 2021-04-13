Richmond Public Schools not playing spring sports

As it has done with other sports throughout this school year, Richmond Public Schools won’t be playing spring sports.

A spokeswoman for the school system said Monday that RPS teams will not participate in spring sports.

Teams in the Virginia High School League were allowed to start practice on Monday for baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field. First games or meets start on April 26 except for tennis, which begins April 21. Private school teams have been playing spring sports for several weeks.

RPS decided not play winter sports – the first season allowed by the VHSL because of the coronavirus pandemic – while remaining virtual. It also did not play fall sports that followed.

In March, the Richmond School Board approved a plan for at least 800 students to return to school for in-person instruction (300 elementary school students with high needs, and others at five child care facilities). That plan started Monday.