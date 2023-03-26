The Jennings brothers tend to have their own cheering section at basketball and football games for St. Christopher’s.

Typically, seven or eight members of a large extended family show up, garbed in T-shirts with the names of Brandon, a junior guard who this past season led the Saints in scoring, and Willie, a standout senior defensive back who is committed to Christopher Newport.

That family support has been there for Brandon and Willie’s entire lives. Separated by 22 months, the dual-sport brothers, often mistaken as twins, grew up in Prince George County.

Driven by the perseverance of their parents, Demetria Jennings and Willie Jennings II, Brandon and Willie III have become leaders of the athletic culture at St. Chris after transferring from Prince George High following Brandon’s freshman and Willie’s sophomore years.

“I wouldn’t trade my family for the world,” Willie said.

“Our parents, Mom is a very, very hard worker. She went from 0 to 100, got it out the mud for real. ... The way she just dedicated herself to her craft, day in and day out, long nights and long days. That’s my idol.

“Dad too, always working long nights. ... He was always checking up on us, taking us to practices, making sure we’re getting our training in. He really devoted his life to us, our Pops.”

Demetria Jennings is the daughter of retired Richmond Police Captain Julius Richardson, the owner of downtown-based Community Business Group, and Geraldine Smith, who in 1983 became Richmond’s first Black female magistrate and served in that position for 27 years before her retirement in 2010.

Demetria Jennings’ story is one of resilient entrepreneurship that spans from internet boom IT work to a stint at Dominion Energy, ownership of a tutoring company and her current charge as the founder and owner of Prince George and Petersburg-based Believe-N-U Academic Development Center, which accommodates students with special needs.

Born and raised in the Richmond area, she attained her undergraduate and master’s degrees from VCU.

“That’s the example I always wanted to show [Willie and Brandon] and teach them that whatever you want in life, you’ve got to go after it. You can’t wait for anybody to give you anything, you’ve got to go for it. It’s awesome to see that they saw that in me,” Demetria Jennings said.

“I have worked my butt off. I came from a single parent, I was on food stamps, section 8, all of that. And I worked my butt off at VCU.”

Brandon and Willie have an older brother, Jarius Richardson, a Winston-Salem State graduate who works at Believe-N-U. Jarius was part of Brandon and Willie’s introduction to sports, as the younger brothers started playing around 5 or 6 years old, initially trying everything from football and basketball to track, soccer and baseball.

Both still compete on the hardwood and gridiron. But Brandon eventually found the most passion for basketball, and Willie for football.

At the end of Willie’s sophomore season at Prince George, he tore his hamstring in a playoff game against Highland Springs. That injury, combined with the pandemic’s impact on athletics, led the family to look for a new environment in which Willie and Brandon could pursue their academic and athletic goals.

They decided on St. Chris, and assistant athletic director Stephen Lewis said the brothers quickly earned the respect of their peers and became leaders in the Saints’ athletic culture.

Both were team captains in their second years at the school.

Willie, primarily a physical cornerback who also played some linebacker for the Saints this fall, loved the campus and academic opportunities at CNU, where the Division III Captains in 2022 went 7-3 and finished second in their conference.

Brandon, the MVP of the Henrico Holiday Hoops Tournament and an All-Prep League honoree, averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals for the 19-11 Saints.

Saints basketball coach Hamill Jones called the Jennings brothers “wonderful young men.”

“It’s been a true pleasure to coach them over the last two years, and I’ve loved cheering for them as well on the football field,” Jones said.

“It speaks to the type of young men they are, and their character, their leadership, that they were elected captains after being here as students for one year. They just made an incredible impression on the school community in a very short time.”

A standout defender who can score at all three levels, Brandon has garnered offers from Lafayette and Radford, and is receiving interest from San Diego, Bucknell and Harvard, among others, ahead of a busy spring and summer traveling out west with Global Squad on the Under Armour Association circuit.

Brandon credited his development on the court to Richmond-based AAU program Dream Chasers United under Lancaster assistant and former CNU player Dante Henderson, and his childhood friendship with frequent gym mate, Hopewell senior point guard Jordan Lambert.

Jones called Brandon’s feel for the game “off the charts,” lauding his defensive commitment, willingness to feed teammates and timing on his second jump, an instinctive skill that helps him excel on the boards. The coach added that Willie and Brandon have had moments of understanding and trust on the court that could only be produced by brothers on the same wavelength.

“Their chemistry and love for one another, their desire to help each other succeed and help the team succeed allows them to be wonderful teammates,” Jones said.

Willie’s favorite memory as a Saint was a 20-14, overtime victory over Douglas Freeman in October. In a road atmosphere he called “electric,” St. Chris stormed back from a 14-0 fourth-quarter deficit.

For Brandon, this season’s 100-58 loss to John Marshall stands out. He cherished the opportunity to compete against the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in a similiarly charged environment.

The brothers have done everything together growing up. They know one another’s strengths and weaknesses to a point where their on-court and on-field chemistry exceeds that of the closest teammate. Willie said they’ll sometimes know what the other’s going to say, and finish a sentence or sing the same song lyrics.

They’ve played plenty of hotly contested one-on-one matchups. The brothers said the competitiveness spilled over sometimes. But their mother said she’s always been astounded by how little they bicker, as many siblings might.

When asked how they contrast, they admit they’ve never given much thought to their differences, voices echoing off the walls of a St. Christopher’s gym in which they’ve received the heartiest of cheers from a fanbase they lauded.

“We really just click,” Brandon said, looking sideways at Willie.

“You would have thought we were twins,” Willie agreed with a knowing smile.

