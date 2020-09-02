Henry Coleman didn’t plan to speak at a racial injustice protest taking place on Duke’s campus outside Cameron Indoor Stadium last week. But organizer Nolan Smith, the basketball team’s director of operations, had asked if any of the players present wanted to share their thoughts, and Coleman had crafted a thoughtful statement the night before and posted it to Instagram.

It was 207 words and inspired by feelings of pain and anger. A Black man in Kenosha, Wis. named Jacob Blake had been shot by police just days earlier. It was seemingly yet another instance of police brutality on a Black person in the United States, and it made Coleman consider the big picture of race in this country.

So Coleman, an 18-year-old freshman and Richmond native, stepped onto the platform, held up his cell phone and took a deep breath.

“The tears, the pain, the uncertainty,” he began. “This feeling of structural and interpersonal racism has manifested itself into generations of African Americans and has caused the hearts and souls to be crushed by a system and a nation who has failed to recognize the true racism that goes on.”

"We will demand change." "We will demand justice." "We will gain equality." "We will be great."

Since Blake’s shooting, professional and college teams around the country have staged protests and postponed games. The Duke and men’s and women’s basketball teams led a protest last Thursday that included a speech from coach Mike Krzyzewski.

In the days that followed, Coleman’s speech was viewed 124,000 times on social media. It circulated among the staff at Trinity Episcopal, his high school. It brought his parents to tears.

Those who know Coleman best weren’t surprised to see him speak his mind in front of a crowd and to do so with such poise. The charisma and confidence they saw that day, it’s been inside him his whole life.

“That’s Henry doing what he does,” said Trinity Episcopal coach Rick Hamlin.

A leader from an early age

If you look at Coleman’s parents, it’s not hard to tell where his abilities come from. His mother, Cynthia, works for the United Way and knows what it’s like to speak in front of a crowd or ask someone for a donation. His outgoing personality comes from her.

His father, Hank, was a football player at Virginia Tech in the Class of 1995, and Henry’s killer instinct on the basketball court, Hamlin said, comes from Hank.

Coleman grew up in south Richmond, and at J.B. Fisher Elementary, teachers noticed how other kids gravitated toward him. By the time he got to middle school at Oliver Hill, it was clear how good of an athlete he had become. His parents urged him to use his platform to speak his mind.

In the 10th grade, he transferred from Benedictine to Trinity Episcopal where he took Hamlin’s honors American history class, which usually included a class discussion. Once, while discussing America’s founding fathers, Coleman, who is Black, told his mostly white classmates that people who looked like him didn’t have the right to vote. They weren’t considered when the Bill of Rights was written. Coleman had a way of getting his message across without making others feel guilty or pointing fingers, Hamlin said.

As a student, he was interested in everything, from economics and science, to how people fit together in a society, said Rob Short, Trinity Episcopal’s head of school.

When he became a senior, other students and a few teachers urged Coleman to run for student government president. He had never run for office before, but he was a natural fit for the job, Short said. Coleman was a servant leader. He was poised and a good listener. Coleman won. Then the pandemic hit, interrupting his senior year. He was named All-Metro player of the year for a second year in a row, and in the spring he graduated with a 3.7 GPA.

He never dealt with overt racism, Coleman said, but there were small “microagressions.”

After he was elected, a student said to him, “you’re different than other Black athletes I know,” his mother remembered. It wasn’t common for a Black athlete to run for student body president. The comment wasn’t meant as an insult, but it wasn’t a compliment either. He was articulate, a good student, and why should those be uncommon attributes for a Black athlete?

“It’s something you have to live with, and it’s something a lot of African American people have to live with,” Coleman said.

He still remembers being 5 years old, when Hank explained to him that a Black man had been shot and killed by a police officer. That’s how, as a young boy, he began to conceptualize death.

But he grew up around law enforcement, too. His grandfather was a police officer, and his uncle is a U.S. Marshal. Each summer he’d see Hank’s old Virginia Tech buddies, several of whom chose law enforcement as their career. So he developed a health understanding of a police department’s place in America. He understood, Cynthia said, the honorable work they do and the concern she felt, and every Black mother feels, when her son got his driver’s license and risked being pulled over.

When the Confederate statues along Monument Avenue were lifted from their pedestals and packed into storage in July, Coleman was still in Richmond. There were numerous conversations between Henry and his parents about what it meant for the monuments to come down. The talk consumed them for weeks.

What the protesters did to the Robert E. Lee statue, the only one still standing, Coleman called a work of art. Activists scrawled message in spray paint, covering every square inch of the statue’s base.

“It was truly unbelievable to see what they did to that statue,” Coleman said. “I was speechless.”

His natural evolution

Cynthia and Hank were both working from home that Thursday afternoon when a text popped up on Cynthia’s phone. Pull up Instagram. The Duke basketball team is live.

They clicked on the livestream in time to see Henry step onto the platform. They had read his statement the night before, but they had no idea he was about to say it again to the world.

It didn’t take long for Cynthia to start crying. As parents, you always wonder if your messages are being heard by your children, she said. Near the end of his speech, Henry put down his phone and ad-libbed for a moment. He mentioned his mother and how she would look at him every night. He mentioned his father and how he explained death to him at a young age. At that moment, Cynthia and Hank realized their son had always listened.

“I’m so proud he did this, and it was so impactful,” Cynthia said. “It’s just overwhelming as a parent. It’s so humbling.”

As Coleman discussed his parents, his voice quivered. Teammate Jaemyn Brakefield put a hand on Coleman’s shoulder, urging him forward. Then two more players added their hands to his shoulders.

That moment, Hamlin later said, was the natural evolution of who Coleman has become. His parents, his education, and the startling changes occurring in America, made him ready to speak in front of his team, other Duke students, and the world watching. They made him ready to deliver the simple, yet difficult, message that change is needed.