Richmond's All-American diver Tyler Read overcame anxiety, tic disorder to break VISAA diving record

The only time Judy Read sees her son, Tyler, really relax is when he's around a diving board.

Depression, anxiety, ADHD and a tic disorder have affected Tyler Read, a Richmond native and junior at Grove Christian School, since his childhood.

But the two-time All-American diver who is committed to Ohio State has since his youth found in diving a cherished outlet which has afforded him that otherwise elusive confidence and social structure.

And that connection with the sport he loves has perhaps never been stronger than Saturday, when Read broke the VISAA diving record (previously 571) with a score of 574.2 at Saturday's state meet in Sterling.

"Social anxiety is a huge thing for him," Judy Read said. "So one of the things we found, even at a really young age, was that he was most comfortable around a diving board."

Read, whose personal record for an 11-dive event is a score of 613, began diving in a summer league when he was about 5 years old. He remembers an immediate affinity for the sport. Swimming bored him. Flying through the air into the water was much more fun.

"I used to get really upset when when the season would end," he said. "Because it was only in the summer and I had to go the whole year before I could dive again. And so I found a year-round program. I was like, 'Awesome. I can dive all the time.'"

Power beyond his years defines Read's style on the board, said his coach at DiveRVA Diane Maiese, a judge at Saturday's meet, former coach at the University of Richmond and the first Black diver to win a college national championship at Division III Trenton State in 1997.

Though height generated by power and explosiveness off the board are Read's calling cards, Maiese said he also exhibits grace in the air, moving fluidly through somersaults and twists. Tyler added that he's been working on improving the finesse side of his game.

"His dives were above and beyond anybody else's with the degree of difficulty and execution," Maiese said.

"He literally jumps three feet, if not more, higher than any other competitor. Then he goes in the water without a splash. He's a beautiful diver to watch. ... He's been doing dives that men do since he was a freshman in high school."

Maiese has coached Read since eighth grade, and took him to the Olympic trials to see the nation's best compete, "because that's going to be Tyler one day. He's got so much potential."

Tim Fisher, Read's coach at an Alexandria dive club since 2017, called him an acrobatic diver, also noting his standout power. Fisher said Read is doing Division I-level dives like a front 3 1/2 pike on a 1-meter board.

Read is primarily a springboard diver as opposed to its sibling discipline, tower diving. He's made the finals, or top 12, at USA Diving Nationals twice, and he's at the top of his age group nationally, Fisher said, adding that Ohio State is an elite program under two-time Big Ten Men's Diving coach of the year Justin Sochor.

At AAU Nationals, Tyler's won eight times. But he was hesitant to list that particular accomplishment during a Zoom interview last week because he didn't want to sound like he was bragging.

Read dreams of making the top 12 in the Olympic trials for the 2024 and 2028 games.

"He's a great kid, he's got outstanding character," Fisher said. "He's a great teammate, pushes everybody, motivates people and is there when they need him. His college coach is very fortunate to get somebody that's got his character and ability. Just overall, an outstanding young man."

When Tyler was young, teachers at school would tell Judy and Tyler's father, David Read, that Tyler wouldn't play with anyone on the playground, instead walking circles around trees or engaging in otherwise introverted behavior.

"But we'd be at a swimming pool, even one he'd never been to before and, by a diving board, we almost wouldn't recognize him. 'Who's that kid over there yucking it up with other kids?'" Judy Read said, as she watched Tyler warm up for states on Friday, relaxed and socializing with his competitors.

"There's just something about the water, going off the board and moving through the air that gives him confidence, he finds it very therapeutic and it helps him relax."

Tyler has learned to control his tics while diving, but sometimes has to stand up on the board longer than most in order to compose himself. He hasn't dealt with much stigma from what his mother described as a very welcoming, inclusive and supportive diving community.

Though Tyler was once referred to as "the Asian kid with the tics" at a meet, Judy Read said that label didn't phase her son because he was at the time doing the thing that makes him most comfortable, diving.

Maiese, who was honored as VISAA coach of the year, said the 25 other divers from Richmond at Saturday's meet were all cheering for Read.

While other parents usually film their kids diving during meets, Judy Read takes pictures and videos of her son talking to other divers.

"For us, that's the important thing, being able to function socially," she said. "How he's grown as a human being, as a teenager, that's a win for us."

When she dove, Maiese said it was freeing. She had complete control, and nothing else had any power over her.

She thinks the sport affords Read a similar release.

"It was me and the board and the water, and you see that in Tyler," she said. "When he's diving, he is at peace."