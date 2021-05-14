Rick Hamlin steps down as Trinity Episcopal boys basketball coach

The more his young children grew and became “these cool people I want to spend time with,” the more Trinity Episcopal boys basketball coach Rick Hamlin felt the tug to get away from coaching.

This season during the pandemic solidified those feelings, so Hamlin is stepping down from the position after a highly successful 10-season run, the school announced Friday.

“Because I coached basketball for the last 20-plus years, I never imagined not doing it,” Hamlin said. “But … having the time crunch that was this season made me realize how much time I had been spending away from my family. It made me realize I’ve got a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old and these moments are precious, and I’m not up for spending hours and hours and hours missing their childhood.

“I think to do the job right and do it well, you have to devote a ton of time. … This COVID-shortened season just kind of brought into focus where my priorities should be.”

Hamlin said he will continue to teach history and coach girls soccer at the school.