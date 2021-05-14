Rick Hamlin steps down as Trinity Episcopal boys basketball coach

The more his young children grew and became “these cool people I want to spend time with,” the more Trinity Episcopal boys basketball coach Rick Hamlin felt the tug to get away from coaching.
This season during the pandemic solidified those feelings, so Hamlin is stepping down from the position after a highly successful 10-season run, the school announced Friday.
“Because I coached basketball for the last 20-plus years, I never imagined not doing it,” Hamlin said. “But … having the time crunch that was this season made me realize how much time I had been spending away from my family. It made me realize I’ve got a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old and these moments are precious, and I’m not up for spending hours and hours and hours missing their childhood.
“I think to do the job right and do it well, you have to devote a ton of time. … This COVID-shortened season just kind of brought into focus where my priorities should be.”
Hamlin said he will continue to teach history and coach girls soccer at the school.
“Coach Hamlin has given so much of himself to Trinity boys basketball over his tenure as head JV coach as well as the past 10 years as head varsity coach,” Trinity athletics director Anna Prillaman said in a statement. “As someone who understands firsthand the rigors of coaching high school basketball, I am more than supportive of my colleague and friend for his decision to step down.”
Trinity has enjoyed a terrific stretch under Hamlin. His teams went 207-70 and won at least 20 games every season (until playing just three this past season). The Titans claimed seven Prep League regular-season titles, six Prep League tournaments titles, advanced to the semifinals of the VISAA state tournament five times and won a state title in 2017.
The Titans sported the All-Metro player of the year for four consecutive seasons: Henry Coleman (2020 and ‘19), Armando Bacot (2018) and Zach Jacobs (2017).
“I’m proud of what we did,’’ he said. “I really have no regrets. I also feel fulfilled and the time is right. I’m excited to go to games and continue to be a fan.”
Hamlin graduated from Trinity in 1996 and played varsity basketball for four years under coach Dale Travis, who died in 1997.
“It was my freshman year in college when he got sick,” Hamlin said. “I actually switched my major. I wanted to be a psychology major and I wanted to be like a school counselor.
“When he got sick I realized what I really wanted to do was teach and coach because I wanted to try and have the influence on young people that he had on me. Before he passed, I actually wrote him a letter that said … ‘I hope and pray you beat this cancer.’ I also said, ‘I hope that someday that I can follow in your footsteps and be the Trinity basketball coach.’
“So this really was my dream job. It’s the only basketball coaching job that I really wanted. … I lived out my dream, and now I want to spend as much time as I can being the best father that I can.”
