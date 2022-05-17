Riendeau-led Collegiate takes down Benedictine in VISAA baseball quarterfinals

Fifth-seeded Collegiate rode a hot offensive start and clutch defense to upend fourth-seeded Benedictine 5-3 in the quarterfinals of the VISAA state baseball tournament, hosted by Benedictine on Tuesday evening.

Senior pitcher Pearse Riendeau, a lefty, sparked the early momentum that the Cougars benefited from early. After Collegiate tallied a run in the first, Riendeau reached base in the third inning and stole second before sophomore shortstop Hartley Rahman drove him home with a double to deep left field.

And the lefty was lights out on the mound. Riendeau held Benedictine to one hit in 5 innings of work.

“We trusted our pitchers,” Rahman said. “We knew they could fill it up; they've been doing it all season.”

Senior left fielder Donovan Williams kept up the pressure in the third with an RBI double, this time in the form of a sharp ground ball that bounced out of a Benedictine outfielder's glove, driving Rahman home and increasing the lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, Collegiate senior Hank Shield hit what appeared to be a routine ground ball toward second base, but it took a funny hop and found the outfield grass, allowing two runners to score with two outs.

The offensive momentum carried into the fourth inning when, with two men on base and two outs, senior outfielder Hank Shield hit what looked to be a routine ground ball toward second base before it took a hop deep into center field, allowing two runners to score and giving Collegiate a 5-0 lead.

Collegiate held a 5-0 advantage by the time Riendeau was removed in the sixth, and Benedictine was finally able to manufacture some offense in front of its home crowd.

Two Cadets batters were plunked to begin the frame, and Benedictine converted one of the base runners, senior Xavier Mears, into a run with a sacrifice fly from sophomore Jorden Olivera.

Sophomore Riley Roarty smacked a single into center that drove home senior Corey Adams from second, and sophomore Collin Clarkson immediately followed with a line-drive knock of his own to close the gap to 5-3.

Benedictine had two more runners on base - including the tying run at first - with two outs against Collegiate reliever Hayden Rollison, with one or two more timely hits possibly nullifying the Cougars' early edge. But Rollison caught junior Terrence Rhodes off first base, stranding the runner at second and ending the Cadets' threat.

Benedictine got the tying runner on first again in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, but Rahman tracked a pop fly near third base to end the game and cap Collegiate's triumph.

“We work on those all the time in practice,” Rahman said. “When the ball was coming down I just went to muscle memory and just let it come into the glove.”

Collegiate advances to the VISAA semifinals, where it will face top-seeded Cape Henry Collegiate at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.