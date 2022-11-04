Rivalry win sends King William into the playoffs on a high note

CENTRAL GARAGE – The message, delivered amidst the exultation of victory, came through loudly and clearly.

Savor the moment, guys, King William coach Scott Moore said in so many words as his squad gathered around him after defeating its next-county-over rival King & Queen Central 45-25 Thursday night at Roger Brookes Field.

And, hey, be at school on time Friday. That’s the example you want to set. Then take the afternoon off. You’ve earned it. Let your aches and pains heal. Enjoy the weekend. Make good decisions. Monday, be ready to rock and roll. Playoffs ahead, you know, and we have big plans.

The defending VHSL Class 2 state champion, King William finished its regular season 8-2 and claimed the Tidewater District championship by relying on a staunch four-man front defense and a varied offensive attack featuring the running of tailback Joe Isaac and quarterback Caleb Shelton and the multi-position excellence of Tre Robinson.

Such was the formula they utilized to get the jump on the Royal Tigers (8-2) and hold them at bay.

That said, Coach Dylan DeHart’s crew of 24 healthy bodies refused to go down easily despite being outnumbered and outsized and mustering all of 15 yards of offense (on 18 snaps) while falling behind 24-6 at the half.

“They kept coming back and fighting,” Moore said. “I would have liked to put them away early and relax, but we couldn’t relax. This was a tough game that sends us off into the first round of playoffs. That’s good for our guys.”

Robinson, a 6-2, 200-pound senior who plays both running back and wide receiver, tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Chris Wimmer after taking a pitch from Shelton on a fourth-and-7 situation early in the game.

He struck once again on the final play of the half when he intercepted a pass on the Cavaliers’ 19 and returned it 81 yards up the home sideline for a touchdown.

“There was a short amount of time before halftime, so I knew they’d throw,” said Robinson, who alternates between safety and linebacker on defense. “He was the slot receiver, No. 5 (Mekhi Dabney). He was running a post route. I just saw it. I caught it and took it to the house.”

On the first series of the third quarter, quarterback Malik Holmes took the Royal Tigers 48 yards in eight plays, the last his 11-yard run that cut the difference to 24-12.

After an exchange of possessions, Shelton engineered a six-play, 65-yard drive which ended with Isaac’s 23-yard TD run and the fourth of Cameron LeBaron’s six, dead-solid-perfect extra points.

Undaunted, K&Q responded with an eight-play, 64-yard drive which concluded with a 44-yard Holmes-to-Dabney TD pass which trimmed the visitors’ deficit to 31-19.

Shelton squashed any semblance of the Royal Tigers’ momentum when, on the first play of the Cavs’ ensuing drive, he burst off the left side on a QB keeper, broke three tackles that spun him around, and bobbed-and-weaved 80 yards for a touchdown.

“I just go with the flow,” said Shelton, who’s 5-9, 170. “They think since I’m little, they can throw me around, but since I work out, I know how to keep my balance and stay on my feet wherever they take me.”

The Cavaliers amassed 411 yards (including 378 by land) on 50 attempts. Shelton rushed 14 times for 134 yards, Isaac 21-for-118, and Robinson 9-for-76.

They allowed Holmes and crew, who had outscored their opponents 358-54 and recorded seven shutouts, just 182 yards (99 rushing, 82 passing), mostly in the second half.

“It’s nice to get our first trophy of the year,” said Trenton Johnson, a 6-1, 200-pound defensive end, referencing the Cavaliers’ district title in a rebuilding season. “This is behind us now. We’re moving on to the playoffs. It’s nice to get our program up and going again.”

King & Queen…………….6 0 6 13 – 25

King William……………..7 17 7 14 – 45

KW – Wimmer 33 pass from Robinson (LeBaron kick)

KQ – Holmes 31 fumble return (pass failed)

KW – FG LeBaron 34

KW – Isaac 2 run (LeBaron kick)

KW – Robinson 81 interception return (LeBaron kick)

KQ – Holmes 11 run (run failed)

KW – Isaac 23 run (LeBaron kick)

KQ – Dabney 44 pass from Holmes (Carcamo kick)

KW – Shelton 80 run (LeBaron kick)

KQ – Holmes 4 run (run failed)

KW – Shelton 7 run (LeBaron kick)

RUSHING

K&Q – Holmes 19 carries, 50 yards, Nelson 14-49.

KW – Shelton 14-134, Isaac 21-118, Robinson 9-76.

PASSING

K&Q – Holmes 6 completions, 16 attempts, 1 interception, 83 yards. Dabney 0-1-0-0.

KW – Robinson 1-1-0-33. Shelton 0-5-1-0.

RECEIVING

K&Q – Dabney 1 reception, 44 yards, Nelson 1-22, Stanley 3-9, Speight 1-8,