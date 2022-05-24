Rolling in Reds rotation, Atlee High grad Connor Overton shut down with back issue

Atlee High graduate Connor Overton finally reached his goal: a secure rotation spot on a major league team.

Overton, who lives in Richmond, recently had been the Cincinnati Reds’ most effective starter. But on Monday, he was placed on the 60-day injured list with a back issue. Overton, 28, began this season at Triple-A Louisville and joined the Reds rotation on April 30.

In four Cincinnati starts, the right-hander who attended Old Dominion went 1-0 with a 1.82 ERA.

Reds manager David Bell told MLB.com, “He dominated, if you look at what he did. He was set up to have a great season. There’s nothing he did wrong. It’s all out of his control. It’s just one of those things. It’s a hard game, a physical game, and it led to an injury.”

Overton was scratched from his scheduled Sunday start in Toronto because of back problems, and a subsequent MRI revealed the extent of the injury, reported as a bone bruise that caused a stress reaction in his lower back.

This development blocks a remarkable rise relatively late in Overton’s professional career.

He is a member of his sixth MLB organization, and Overton, who is 6-foot and 190 pounds, also pitched for two teams in independent leagues. Overton reached the big leagues for the first time last August, with Toronto.

Overton was let go by the Blue Jays after four appearances and signed by Pittsburgh. He appeared in five games as a Pirate late last season before being released.

“It’s nothing I haven’t experienced before,” Overton said. “I just put my head down and kept working and said, ‘All right, now what?’”

His pro career began after the Miami Marlins selected him in the 15th round of the 2014 draft. The Marlins, the Washington Nationals, and San Francisco Giants didn't see enough out of Overton as a minor-leaguer to keep him in those organizations.

In 2019, Overton was released by the Giants, while he was a member of his hometown Richmond Flying Squirrels, San Francisco's Double-A affiliate. The rest of that year, Overton played for Lancaster of the independent Atlantic League.

He signed as a free agent with the Reds before this season because of potential bullpen openings and “their pitching development is on another level," Overton said. "The guys that they have hired and the guys they have had in the system are, in the pitching world, you would call them geniuses.

"It was an opportunity to get to work with them and potentially take my career to the next level."

At Atlee High School, Overton was primarily a left-handed-hitting shortstop as a 150-pound senior. He became exclusively a pitcher at ODU, where he redshirted a year because of a shoulder injury. Overton underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2016 and missed a year as a professional.

Overton's father, Dee, was a star outfielder on J.R. Tucker High School's Group AAA state championship teams in 1979 and 1981, and at Louisburg College in Louisburg, N.C.