RPS canceled the winter sports season, but the ball keeps bouncing for some John Marshall players

When Richmond Public Schools in November announced it was calling off winter sports, some local teams began brainstorming alternative means of competing.
One such program is John Marshall boys basketball, the reigning Class 2 state champion. When the Justices learned their season couldn't go on, parents came together with coach Ty White to discuss other avenues of competition.
The result is a club team dubbed "Blue Magic," which White stressed is not affiliated with John Marshall. The group practices about four times a week at U-Turn Sports in Chesterfield, and competes against top-tier competition in tournaments held in various states.
John Marshall senior point guard Jason Nelson, a University of Richmond recruit, lost his final high school season to the pandemic. But his father, Jason Nelson Sr., said Blue Magic has provided his son with a cherished opportunity to continue competing.
"It actually means a lot, knowing that this is my son's last year, going into college in a couple more months. We understand that COVID has some dilemmas, but having coach White still pursuing an opportunity to get his players another opportunity to play, it really means a lot," Nelson Sr. said.
"It says a lot about his character as a coach, still wanting to see his kids get an opportunity."
Nelson Sr. said, for his son, Blue Magic functions as a means to stay sharp ahead of his freshman season with the Spiders. But it's even more important for players still grappling with the recruiting process, struggling to get the attention of college coaches without scheduled games.
For players still in recruitment limbo, the exposure that comes along with competing against top-tier competition is invaluable, Nelson Sr. said. Blue Magic played in the Hoops-Mas holiday tournament in Rock Hill, S.C. just before Christmas. There, the team defeated Lake Norman Christian and five-star sophomore guard Mikey Williams. Williams is the No. 3 player nationally in the Class of 2023, according to ESPN. Nelson was named tournament MVP.
The following week, Blue Magic competed in the Beach Ball Classic Winter Jam in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where the team lost in the semifinal to Word of God Academy (North Carolina) and top recruit Jai Smith. Smith, who is 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, had 22 points and 15 rebounds against Blue Magic, both game-highs. Smith (Class of 2022) has offers from more than 30 college programs, including VCU, Clemson, Marquette, Wake Forest, Arizona and West Virginia.
"I just want to give credit to Coach White for putting together, not just the games, but for putting together some very highly known teams and kids," Nelson Sr. said.
White himself could not be reached for a full interview. But Nelson Sr. added that one member of Blue Magic picked up three college offers after the Lake Norman game. ESPN's national recruiting director Paul Biancardi was in attendance and tweeted player evaluations.
Of Nelson, Biancardi tweeted: "@SpiderMBB bound PG Jason Nelson Jr. has fantastic speed, scoring ability & is a good decision maker!"
Douglas Freeman senior wing Caleb Kenny is one of two non-John Marshall players on Blue Magic, Nelson Sr. said. His play drew praise from Biancardi as well. Kenney had 11 points against Lake Norman. He committed to Holy Cross in November.
"Caleb Kenny is an explosive, rangy athlete who scores with IQ and opportunity," Biancardi tweeted.
And perhaps most notably, Biancardi tweeted that he came away from the game impressed with Blue Magic and John Marshall guard Dana Woodley, who Biancardi noted has had his recruitment stunted by the pandemic.
"Division 1 college coaches: 2021 SG for @JayemMarshall is a passionate super athletic shooting guard," Biancardi tweeted. "He [shows] a nice high and clean release on his jumper. A competitive player who has not been seen by coaches because of Covid."
It's these high-profile matchups which drive the recruitment process for Blue Magic players still searching for the right college program, Nelson Sr. said.
"With those type of exposure games, some of our kids are still being recruited," he said.
Blue Magic has played about 15 games, going back to October, when the team competed in a fall league as John Marshall, Nelson Sr. said. He added that about 50% of parents have been able to attend games, give or take, depending on how far away they are. Paying for travel, practice and tournament entry expenses has been a challenge, he said. Parents set up a GoFundMe to help, and White has paid for some expenses out of pocket.
"It's not free, they don't have the backing from Richmond Public Schools," Nelson Sr. said. "So with all these tournaments and the traveling, there's a lot of cost that goes into it. Coach White has been digging into his pocket a lot, he's a humble guy."
Despite the cancellation of its season, MaxPreps currently ranks John Marshall No. 22 nationally in its high school boys basketball top 25.
