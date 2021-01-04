RPS canceled the winter sports season, but the ball keeps bouncing for some John Marshall players

Of Nelson, Biancardi tweeted: "@SpiderMBB bound PG Jason Nelson Jr. has fantastic speed, scoring ability & is a good decision maker!"

Douglas Freeman senior wing Caleb Kenny is one of two non-John Marshall players on Blue Magic, Nelson Sr. said. His play drew praise from Biancardi as well. Kenney had 11 points against Lake Norman. He committed to Holy Cross in November.

"Caleb Kenny is an explosive, rangy athlete who scores with IQ and opportunity," Biancardi tweeted.

And perhaps most notably, Biancardi tweeted that he came away from the game impressed with Blue Magic and John Marshall guard Dana Woodley, who Biancardi noted has had his recruitment stunted by the pandemic.

"Division 1 college coaches: 2021 SG for @JayemMarshall is a passionate super athletic shooting guard," Biancardi tweeted. "He [shows] a nice high and clean release on his jumper. A competitive player who has not been seen by coaches because of Covid."

It's these high-profile matchups which drive the recruitment process for Blue Magic players still searching for the right college program, Nelson Sr. said.

"With those type of exposure games, some of our kids are still being recruited," he said.