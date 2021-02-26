Saint Gertrude dominates Catholic in VISAA Division I final

Ethridge made a couple more 3s, but the Gators responded.

Junior forward Cherese Lampkins, a usual starter for Saint Gertrude, flew off the bench to score 9 of her 11 total points in the third quarter.

“She came out with this fire that really pulled the team together. Seeing her put up those shots was so uplighting for everybody,” D’Onofrio said.

Cate Carlson had a 9-point quarter of her own for Catholic in the fourth after being shut down for most of the game, but by then, the team had found itself in foul trouble.

The clock died out in Gators hands for their 56-36 win.

Carlson led the Crusaders with 15 points. Ethridge had 11.

Along with Lampkins, the Gators had sophomore Erin Woodson (14) and 6-foot-4 junior Kate Samson (10) score in double figures, and both had strong defensive games as well.

“Obviously [scoring] is really important, but what’s also important is the things that those kids in the scorebook do outside of that,” D’Onofrio said. “There are kids who never make the scorebook, but without them, we could do nothing. … The 10 girls who are on this team have made us what we are.”