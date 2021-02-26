Saint Gertrude dominates Catholic in VISAA Division I final

Saint Gertrude earned its first state championship since 1975 with a 56-36 victory over Catholic in the VISAA Division I invitational Friday.
The banner will join those from its brother school already hanging in the Benedictine School’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, which opened its doors for the first time Dec. 8 when the Gators (15-3) faced Central Virginia Homeschool.
Between transitioning to a new campus and the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Robyn D’Onofrio commended the amount of support that went into making her team’s championship a reality.
“Our families, administrators and supporters at school have been unimaginable in the amount of work they put in to make this season happen for us,” D’Onofrio said.
Saint Gertrude established itself early over the visitors from Virginia Beach.
Although the Gators have a talented guard in Nan Kerner who kept the ball in her hands under concentrated pressure from the Crusaders (12-4), a team-wide ability to pass, shoot and spread out their opponents gave them a 13-6 lead after one quarter.
They were able to build on a 12-0 run from the end of the first quarter through late in the second, sending the home team into halftime with a 30-12 advantage.
The only field goal for Catholic in the second quarter came from a deep buzzer-beater from Taylor Ethridge.
Ethridge made a couple more 3s, but the Gators responded.
Junior forward Cherese Lampkins, a usual starter for Saint Gertrude, flew off the bench to score 9 of her 11 total points in the third quarter.
“She came out with this fire that really pulled the team together. Seeing her put up those shots was so uplighting for everybody,” D’Onofrio said.
Cate Carlson had a 9-point quarter of her own for Catholic in the fourth after being shut down for most of the game, but by then, the team had found itself in foul trouble.
The clock died out in Gators hands for their 56-36 win.
Carlson led the Crusaders with 15 points. Ethridge had 11.
Along with Lampkins, the Gators had sophomore Erin Woodson (14) and 6-foot-4 junior Kate Samson (10) score in double figures, and both had strong defensive games as well.
“Obviously [scoring] is really important, but what’s also important is the things that those kids in the scorebook do outside of that,” D’Onofrio said. “There are kids who never make the scorebook, but without them, we could do nothing. … The 10 girls who are on this team have made us what we are.”
The win ended the careers of the three Saint Gertrude senior captains — Kerner, Katie Pilot and Kaitlin Puccinelli — on a high note.
From middle-school rivals to best friends on the team, the three described Friday’s win as an amazing way to cap their time with the Gators’ program.
“We’re just so grateful,” Pilot said. “We’ve said since the beginning that we’re just so fortunate to be here, but it got to the point where we wanted to capitalize on it and doing that, especially as a senior, was really cool.”
CATH (12-4) 6 6 10 14 — 36
STG (15-3) 13 17 19 7 — 56
CATH: Cate Carlson 15, Taylor Ethridge 11, Jorah Eppley 5, Lexa Hunter 4, Bella Woods 1
SG: Erin Woodson 15, Cherese Lampkins 11, Kate Samson 10, Nan Kerner 8, Kayla Ford 8, Katie Pilot 4, Kaitlin Puccinelli 2
3-point goals: CATH: Ethridge 3, Eppley 1, Carlson 1 SG: Woodson 2, Lampkins 1, Ford 1.