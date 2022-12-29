Saint Gertrude edges Steward in thriller to win Benedictine Capital City Classic

If you happen to like fast-paced, baseline-to-baseline basketball, white-knuckle tension and chess-match strategy, you would have dearly loved the battle of wills and athleticism between Saint Gertrude and Steward Thursday evening in the title game of the Benedictine Capital City Classic.

After 32 whirlwind minutes of passionately contested action on the Rut Court in the McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, the Gators emerged victorious 52-46, and when they assembled at midcourt to accept the championship trophy, they knew full well that they had earned their success with sweat equity, grit, resilience and poise under pressure.

“This was a great atmosphere to play in,” said SG coach Robyn D’Onofrio. “The energy that was there from the fans translates to the players. It fuels their hustle, their desire. The crowd plays a lot into that. It felt great to have the support out here.”

The matchup of teams ranked in The Times-Dispatch Top 10 began as a give-no-quarter defensive stand-off, and their intensity levels never waned.

Audrey Munro’s put-back at 4:02 put the No. 4 Gators up 2-0, and they held a tenuous advantage until 3:51 in the third quarter, when Sanai Green hit a jumper from the right wing to give the No. 5 Spartans their first lead.

Drama played out in the interim.

Erin Woodson, the Gators’ linchpin (27.3 points, 8.9 rebounds) and a Division I Purdue-Fort Wayne commit, matched up defensively with Green, Steward’s highly touted 5-11 freshman averaging 22.9 points and 10.9 boards.

Woodson, who’s also 5-11, drew her third foul 3:45 before halftime. Freshman Teagan Semisch subbed in for her and drew the assignment of trying to contain the court-savvy Green.

“Filling Erin’s shoes is difficult,” Semisch said. “I just wanted to do my best to shut her (Green) down. She’s a good player. She wants to take it to the rim. She’s great at creating space. You have to stay focused and face-guard her, like Coach says.”

Green scored her first five points in the final 1:17 of the half to help the Spartans trim a 21-14 deficit at 1:30 to 23-19 at the break.

She opened the third quarter with six straight points, and, though she picked up her third foul at 3:37, spearheaded a Steward charge by adding six more points later in the period that enabled the Spartans to take a 35-34 lead into the fourth.

“They had a great run,” said D’Onfrio of the visitors’ rally. “We knew this would be a game of ebbs and flows. They were able to connect on a few things. We made a couple of mistakes. Credit them for getting back into it.

“We responded really well. Defensively, we did some great things that helped our scorers get the open looks that they needed.”

Woodson’s close-range bucket in heavy traffic put the Gators ahead 36-35 at 7:10. The lead changed hands three more times before Woodson, who scored 10 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, drained a 3-pointer at 3:28, then another from the same spot just to the left of the top of the key at 1:35.

“After that,” Woodson said, “we got pumped up. We picked it up on defense. We let our defense turn into offense. We used the clock to our advantage, trying to find the best shot.”

After Lilly Thoman’s stickback at 2:01 cut Steward’s deficit to 45-44, Munro hit a jumper off an inbounds pass from point guard Sam Smith at 1:19 to put Saint Gertrude up 47-44.

The Gators then hit 5 of 7 free throws to secure the victory.

“This was really fun,” Woodson said. “The whole atmosphere was fun. I love the pressure. I love playing in that moment.”

Steward 5 14 16 11 — 46

Saint Gertrude 9 14 11 18 — 52

Steward (8-4) — West 10, Thoman 4, Potter 0, Saunders 4, Fox 7, Green 21. Totals: 18 8-12 46

Saint Gertrude (8-2) — Woodson 23, Smith 13, Fulkerson 6, Mitchell 0, Munro 6, Semisch 4. Totals: 19 11-16 52