Saint Gertrude notches girls basketball win over Collegiate as Gators begin title defense

In the four years since Robyn D’Onofrio took over as the head of Saint Gertrude basketball, the team has gone from one fighting to stay at or over .500 to being one of the top competitors in Richmond.
The Gators last season won their first state title since 1975 in VISAA Division I and have rolled to a 6-1 start this year, including Friday's 68-26 win over Collegiate. Their sole loss came in a tournament matchup against Winston-Salem Christian, a top team in North Carolina.
With that time, D’Onofrio has been able to build the team, both as individuals and as a program. Kate Samson, Katherine Hawkinson and Cherese Lampkins — who transferred in as a sophomore — are the first batch of seniors who have only known her as their varsity coach.
“It's been really nice to have my seniors this year,” D’Onofrio said. “You really are able to see the fruits of your labor. You see them come in as babies, and now they're young women who have developed basketball-wise but also emotionally and as leaders. So it is really refreshing and a nice treat to be able to see the progress.”
Samson, a forward who can score and whose 6-foot-3 frame makes her a natural threat on rebounds, and Erin Woodson, a junior guard with a dangerous shot, anchor the team.
But Saint Gertrude benefits from having a host of players who can find the net and move the ball around.
In the Gators’ outing Friday night, they charged out of the gate. Three players broke double digits in scoring: Samson (16), Woodson (15) and Sam Smith (21).
Smith, a junior, ran the point against the Cougars (1-2). D’Onofrio highlighted that, while it was a fantastic outing for the stats book, Smith leads the Gators defensively every game in ways that can be harder to quantify in numbers.
“We're really fortunate to have 10 girls who come in the gym every day at practice and really work to get each other better,” D’Onofrio said. “They have a great relationship on and off the court, and without every single piece of that puzzle working in unison, it's just a big mess.”
Collegiate, like most LIS teams, did not have a season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had a dominant win over Norfolk Academy and a two-point loss to John Marshall already this season.
Senior guard Amani Kimball-McKavish led the Cougars with 12 points.
D’Onofrio credited the Saint Gertrude administration for being supportive of playing through last season and said it played a role in keeping her team “hungry” this year. And, along with year-around play and weight-room sessions, the dedication is paying off.
“It's not a switch that just flipped. They worked really hard to be where they are today, and it's starting to show,” D’Onofrio said.
Saint Gertrude 26 8 20 14 — 68
Collegiate 0 6 6 14 — 26
SG: Erin Woodson 15 points (8 rebounds, 5 assists); Kate Samson 16 points (15 rebs, 8 blocks); Sam Smith 21 points (5 rebounds); Ava Fulkerson 6; Cherese Lampkins 6; Madelyn Mitchell 2; Katie Brown 2.
Coll: Amani Kimball-McKavish 12, Reynolds Hester 5, Kyla Cottey 4, Addison Thompson 3, Ellie Smith 2