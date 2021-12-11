Saint Gertrude notches girls basketball win over Collegiate as Gators begin title defense

In the four years since Robyn D’Onofrio took over as the head of Saint Gertrude basketball, the team has gone from one fighting to stay at or over .500 to being one of the top competitors in Richmond.

The Gators last season won their first state title since 1975 in VISAA Division I and have rolled to a 6-1 start this year, including Friday's 68-26 win over Collegiate. Their sole loss came in a tournament matchup against Winston-Salem Christian, a top team in North Carolina.

With that time, D’Onofrio has been able to build the team, both as individuals and as a program. Kate Samson, Katherine Hawkinson and Cherese Lampkins — who transferred in as a sophomore — are the first batch of seniors who have only known her as their varsity coach.

“It's been really nice to have my seniors this year,” D’Onofrio said. “You really are able to see the fruits of your labor. You see them come in as babies, and now they're young women who have developed basketball-wise but also emotionally and as leaders. So it is really refreshing and a nice treat to be able to see the progress.”