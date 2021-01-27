Saint Gertrude's game against St. John's and top recruit Azzi Fudd canceled

Saint Gertrude’s basketball game against visiting St. John's College High (D.C.) on Thursday has been canceled because of a positive COVID case at St. John’s, said Fran Pochily, the director of athletics at Saint Gertrude and Benedictine.

St. John’s features Azzi Fudd, the nation's top recruit in the Class of 2021. The 5-foot-11 guard has signed with Connecticut.

The game was scheduled to be played at McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Benedictine’s campus. Pochily said in an email she will be “working to reschedule this game once the team is given the all clear.”