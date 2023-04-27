The St. Christopher’s and Benedictine baseball teams raised $13,500 in their annual meeting at RF&P Park to benefit Jacob’s Chance on April 15.

Jacob’s Chance is a nonprofit organization that “enriches lives by empowering individuals 5-40 years old with developmental, intellectual, and/or physical disabilities through inclusive programs that promote personal development and positive relationships,” according to its website.

Under Saints coach Tony Szymendera and Cadets coach Sean Ryan, the schools have raised about $63,000 since the fundraising event began in 2010.

The teams raise money online and through “pass the hat” donations at the game. Admission is free.

“The support of St. Christopher’s and Benedictine’s baseball teams and school communities has enabled us to grow and develop many new programs,” Kate Mardigian, founder and executive director of Jacob’s Chance, said in a release. “It’s safe to say that we wouldn’t be where we are today without their support.”

Players from St. Christopher’s and Benedictine served as buddies for a game played by Jacob’s Chance athletes earlier in the day. Benedictine won the game that night 11-1.

“It’s always one of my favorite days of the year for a lot of reasons,” Ryan said. “One, it gets the kids out in the community. Tony and I have always worked hard to encourage our players to be involved and to give back.

“And then on top of that, we typically are playing in front of a big crowd and it’s a night game, and there’s always a lot of people within the baseball community who come out to watch. It’s just been a tremendous experience all these years.”

Today in sports history: April 27 Rocky Marciano retires as the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion 1968: Jimmy Ellis wins vacated heavyweight boxing title with decision over Jerry Quarry 2009: Denver Nuggets match biggest victory in playoff history 2011: Boston Bruins eliminate Montreal Canadiens in Game 7, rallying from 0-2 series deficit 2011: Dwayne Roloson makes 36 saves to lead Tampa Bay past Pittsburgh in playoffs 2014: Lydia Ko, 17, birdies final hole for her third LPGA Tour victory 2017: Cleveland Browns pick Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall in NFL draft