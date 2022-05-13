Saints rally late to win boys lacrosse thriller against Collegiate

According to Saint Christopher’s head lacrosse coach John Burke, it’s a “healthy rivalry” when his Saints and the Collegiate Cougars collide.

Thursday afternoon at Knowles Field, you could add descriptors like aggressive, nail-biting, and respectful. In a classic between two teams dreaming of a state championship, the Saints scored five of the game’s final six goals, including four straight in a span of four and a half minutes to win 11-9, finishing their regular season at 16-6.

For Collegiate, who held an 8-6 lead with eight minutes remaining, it was a disappointing reality not being able to finish off a match in enemy territory, their regular season complete at 15-7.

“I think it was perseverance, I think we pushed,” Burke said of the Saints’ ability to score four in a row down the stretch. “We tell our kids all year to play with composed intensity. We weren’t composed, and it was all them. I thought Collegiate was fantastic.”

The Cougars won five of the first six faceoffs, but actually trailed after the first period thanks to a Jack McCoy tally with 3.2 seconds left for a 3-2 advantage. As the Saints settled down in the center, Collegiate’s offense took control, scoring three of the second quarter’s four goals, including a man up tally from Jackson O’Keefe to give the Cougars a 5-4 lead at halftime.

The game within the game was the titanic battle of goaltenders, as John Woodfin of Collegiate and Kent Goode of Saint Christopher’s each kept his respective team in contention. Woodfin had 13 saves, while Goode registered 13, a key part of how the Saints completed their fourth period comeback.

“He’s something else,” Burke said of Goode. “With all due respect, and I’ve said this to our guys; with all the kids I’ve had in 34 years, of all the goalies I’ve had before, he’s the best we’ve ever had.”

Goode’s save ability, leadership and passion is what makes him great according to Burke, and he needed all three traits on high alert to deny Collegiate time after time while the Saints scored four goals down the stretch, two on the man advantage, to take a 10-8 lead.

Jack Beeghly, who led Collegiate with three goals, scored with 1:11 left to draw the Cougars within one at 10-9. But after the Saints gained possession from faceoff, Collegiate had no choice but to get aggressive defensively to try to force a turnover. Woodfin was late getting back to the crease as Mason Stocks took a pass from McCoy and fired it into the net for the insurance goal.

With their regular seasons complete, the Saints and Cougars await their seeding in the 2022 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I Championship, which begins Saturday.