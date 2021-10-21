Saints, Titans top VISAA ratings ahead of Saturday clash

The VISAA released its fourth state football ratings of the season Tuesday evening, and St. Christopher’s and Trinity Episcopal are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, ahead of their marquee showdown Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Saints (7-0) came in at 14.71 on the ratings scale, and Trinity (5-2) is second at 10.14. Benedictine (4-3) was fourth at 7.86. Collegiate (3-4) was just outside the top six at 6.0.
The Saints host the Titans on Saturday in a game that will go a long way toward determining the hierarchy in the chase for the state’s independent schools crown. Benedictine is the reigning champion after beating St. Christopher’s 14-6 in 2019. There were no VISAA playoffs in 2020.
The Saints (14-7) and Titans (27-13) have beaten the Cadets this season, but a talented Benedictine outfit looms as a potential semifinal opponent for either higher-seeded team.
The top four teams in the VISAA ratings at the regular season’s conclusion make the playoffs, pending certification of the ratings by a coaches meeting at the end of the season. The lower seeds play at the higher seeds in the semifinals and in the final.
So though the Saints and Titans are both in strong position to make the playoffs regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the winner will have the inside track to hosting a semifinal and potential championship matchup.
Quarterback Joshua Powell, running back Trent Hendrick (James Madison recruit), safety/running back Nikkos Kovanes and receiver Andre Greene Jr. lead a St. Christopher’s outfit that’s averaging 39.7 points scored and 5.9 points allowed.
Quarterback Jack Toscano, safety Zahir Rainer, receiver Trai Ferguson and back Mario Thompson headline a Trinity team that’s averaging 25.3 points scored and 9 points allowed.
Aside from Benedictine, Norfolk Academy and Fork Union are the Saints’ and Titans’ common opponents thus far. St. Christopher’s beat NA 56-0, and Trinity downed the Bulldogs 39-3. The Saints beat FUMA 48-7, and Trinity topped the Blue Devils 42-0.
Cancellations
Midlothian football, 6-0 and ranked No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, has canceled its game against George Wythe (1-4) originally scheduled for Friday. The Bulldogs had to cancel their game originally scheduled for last Friday against L.C. Bird (2-3) as well because of COVID-19 protocols.
