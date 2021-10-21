Saints, Titans top VISAA ratings ahead of Saturday clash

The VISAA released its fourth state football ratings of the season Tuesday evening, and St. Christopher’s and Trinity Episcopal are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, ahead of their marquee showdown Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Saints (7-0) came in at 14.71 on the ratings scale, and Trinity (5-2) is second at 10.14. Benedictine (4-3) was fourth at 7.86. Collegiate (3-4) was just outside the top six at 6.0.

The Saints host the Titans on Saturday in a game that will go a long way toward determining the hierarchy in the chase for the state’s independent schools crown. Benedictine is the reigning champion after beating St. Christopher’s 14-6 in 2019. There were no VISAA playoffs in 2020.

The Saints (14-7) and Titans (27-13) have beaten the Cadets this season, but a talented Benedictine outfit looms as a potential semifinal opponent for either higher-seeded team.

The top four teams in the VISAA ratings at the regular season’s conclusion make the playoffs, pending certification of the ratings by a coaches meeting at the end of the season. The lower seeds play at the higher seeds in the semifinals and in the final.