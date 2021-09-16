Scheduled, then rescheduled L.C. Bird football game the latest hiccup as Chesterfield navigates COVID situations

A rocky start to the high school football season in Chesterfield County has included COVID-19 cases at Thomas Dale High, and then an apparent false alarm at Midlothian this week.

L.C. Bird was the opponent in both cases.

Bird was scheduled to play Midlothian Friday, but that game was postponed Wednesday afternoon. Hours later, Bird appeared to have scheduled Meadowbrook, Thomas Dale’s original opponent for this week, to replace the Midlothian game. But later that same evening, the game between Bird and Meadowbrook was called off, and the Midlothian vs. Bird game was back on.

The Thomas Dale program has been paused since playing Bird Sept. 2.

Chesterfield County Public Schools spokesperson Shawn Smith provided the following clarification for Wednesday’s scheduling back-and-forth.

“After their contest last week, the Midlothian High School varsity football team paused their program as contact tracing was done while awaiting clarification about a COVID test,” Smith wrote in a statement.