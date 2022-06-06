 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
past Scholar-Athlete winners

Scholar-Athlete finalists

  • 0
Scholar-athlete logo

1987: Antoinette Lucas (Collegiate); Travan Jasper (John Marshall)

1988: Rita Lynn Gilman (Patrick Henry); Buddy Omohundro (Clover Hill)

1989: LaTara LeSure (Thomas Dale); Chris Ogburn (Highland Springs)

1990: Missy Roberts (Midlothian); Jeff White (Meadowbrook)

1991: Cheryl Taylor (Petersburg); Travis Miller (Thomas Dale)

1992: Kim Townes (Highland Springs); Maurice Watkins (Petersburg)

1993: Nicole Conner (Varina); Sean Archer (Thomas Jefferson)

1994: Paola Leal (Mills Godwin); Gray Broughton (Collegiate)

1995: Kelly Miller (St. Gertrude); Ben Armstrong (Thomas Dale)

1996: Susan Larson (Douglas Freeman); Colin Ducharme (Freeman)

People are also reading…

1997: Katie Tracy (James River); Pope Hackney (St. Christopher’s)

1998: Kimberly Kopecko (Midlothian); Joel Moxley (Douglas Freeman)

1999: Carmen Farmer (Varina); Adrian Austin (Matoaca)

2000: Caroline Harvey (Atlee); Jay Woodson (Powhatan)

2001: Jeannie Addison (TJ/Governor’s School); Bo Greenwood (Goochland)

2002: Jane Beall (James River); John Piersol (Maggie L. Walker GS)

2003: Shannon Reeves (Prince George); Andre Ingram (Highland Springs)

2004: Emily Michalek (L.C. Bird); David Hearington (Hopewell)

2005: Jasmine Major (Hermitage); Phillip Deane (Varina)

2006: Katie Doswell (St. Catherine’s); Roger Bothe (Thomas Dale)

2007: Brittney Grove (Deep Run); Chris Hulbert (Thomas Dale)

2008: Amarachi Eseonu (MLWGS); Clarke Gottwald (St. Christopher’s)

2009: Kristin Carpenter (Hanover); Ben DeJarnette (Atlee)

2010: Lizzie Powell (Patrick Henry); Collin Christovich (Powhatan)

2011: Anna Spiers (MLWGS); Thomas Stephens (Collegiate)

2012: Siobhan Rigby (MLWGS); Todd Wharton (Deep Run)

2013: Sarah Thornhill (Douglas Freeman); Jack Roberts (James River)

2014: Daisy Banta (MLWGS); Tommy Mulroy (Midlothian)

2015: MacKenzie Kerr (Douglas Freeman); Matt Novak (Deep Run)

2016: Emma Call (MLWGS); Noah O’Neill (St. Christopher’s)

2017: Alyse Armentrout (Atlee); Dillon Powell (Midlothian)

2018: Lexi Long (Deep Run); Matthew Whelan (J.R. Tucker)

2019: Molly Grube (Manchester); Corvell Poag (Armstrong)

2020: Mary Caroline Heinen (MLWGS); Walker Wallace (St. Christopher’s)

2021: Ellie Horner (St. Catherine’s); Michael Bourne (Cosby)

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 athletes who have promised to donate their brains for research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News