Scholar-Athlete finalists

1987: Antoinette Lucas (Collegiate); Travan Jasper (John Marshall)
1988: Rita Lynn Gilman (Patrick Henry); Buddy Omohundro (Clover Hill)
1989: LaTara LeSure (Thomas Dale); Chris Ogburn (Highland Springs)
1990: Missy Roberts (Midlothian); Jeff White (Meadowbrook)
1991: Cheryl Taylor (Petersburg); Travis Miller (Thomas Dale)
1992: Kim Townes (Highland Springs); Maurice Watkins (Petersburg)
1993: Nicole Conner (Varina); Sean Archer (Thomas Jefferson)
1994: Paola Leal (Mills Godwin); Gray Broughton (Collegiate)
1995: Kelly Miller (St. Gertrude); Ben Armstrong (Thomas Dale)
1996: Susan Larson (Douglas Freeman); Colin Ducharme (Freeman)
1997: Katie Tracy (James River); Pope Hackney (St. Christopher’s)
1998: Kimberly Kopecko (Midlothian); Joel Moxley (Douglas Freeman)
1999: Carmen Farmer (Varina); Adrian Austin (Matoaca)
2000: Caroline Harvey (Atlee); Jay Woodson (Powhatan)
2001: Jeannie Addison (TJ/Governor’s School); Bo Greenwood (Goochland)
2002: Jane Beall (James River); John Piersol (Maggie L. Walker GS)
2003: Shannon Reeves (Prince George); Andre Ingram (Highland Springs)
2004: Emily Michalek (L.C. Bird); David Hearington (Hopewell)
2005: Jasmine Major (Hermitage); Phillip Deane (Varina)
2006: Katie Doswell (St. Catherine’s); Roger Bothe (Thomas Dale)
2007: Brittney Grove (Deep Run); Chris Hulbert (Thomas Dale)
2008: Amarachi Eseonu (MLWGS); Clarke Gottwald (St. Christopher’s)
2009: Kristin Carpenter (Hanover); Ben DeJarnette (Atlee)
2010: Lizzie Powell (Patrick Henry); Collin Christovich (Powhatan)
2011: Anna Spiers (MLWGS); Thomas Stephens (Collegiate)
2012: Siobhan Rigby (MLWGS); Todd Wharton (Deep Run)
2013: Sarah Thornhill (Douglas Freeman); Jack Roberts (James River)
2014: Daisy Banta (MLWGS); Tommy Mulroy (Midlothian)
2015: MacKenzie Kerr (Douglas Freeman); Matt Novak (Deep Run)
2016: Emma Call (MLWGS); Noah O’Neill (St. Christopher’s)
2017: Alyse Armentrout (Atlee); Dillon Powell (Midlothian)
2018: Lexi Long (Deep Run); Matthew Whelan (J.R. Tucker)
2019: Molly Grube (Manchester); Corvell Poag (Armstrong)
2020: Mary Caroline Heinen (MLWGS); Walker Wallace (St. Christopher’s)
2021: Ellie Horner (St. Catherine’s); Michael Bourne (Cosby)