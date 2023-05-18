Dennis Parker Jr. of John Marshall High School is a two-time Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year with head-shaking statistics on the basketball court and in the classroom.

Erin Woodson of St. Gertrude has similar statistics on the girls side of the basketball floor. She is valedictorian of her graduating class.

Hermitage High distance runner Quinn Green is the Class 5 state champion in the indoor 1,000, and his time in the 1,600 outdoors (4:14.94) is the fastest time run in Virginia High School League Class 5 since 2016.

Mechanicsville’s Allyson Livesay is the All-Metro gymnast of the year. Carleigh Dillman played a key role on a Monacan swim team that has won the Class 4 state championship three years in a row.

Dinwiddie defensive back Quentin Mankin earned all-region, all-state and All-Metro recognition after helping the Generals win the Class 4 state football championship.

These students are representative of the athletic and academic success of the 20 finalists — 10 boys and 10 girls — who are seeking to win The Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete of the of the Year program’s top scholarships

The 20 were chosen by a nine-member panel representing The Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers from a pool of 95 seniors who were nominated by their high schools or were Scholar-Athlete of the Month winners. Three of the finalists — Cameron Unice, Christian Walsh and Grayson Ramsey — are from Maggie Walker. The other 17 finalists come from 17 different schools.

The finalists will be honored at the Scholar-Athlete of the Year banquet and awards ceremony on June 5 at The Jefferson Hotel.

Former Henrico High football standout Billy McMullen will be the guest speaker. McMullen, an All-Metro wide receiver, played at the University of Virginia and for seven years in the NFL. He is a motivational speaker and consultant for the Billy Mac Foundation.

The boys and girls overall winners each receive $5,000 scholarships. The runners-up receive $3,500 scholarships and the other 16 finalists receive $2,500 each. All 20 of the finalists are guaranteed scholarships.

This year’s 20 form the last class of finalists determined in the current format, which will be replaced by a new format. Each high school in the Times-Dispatch’s primary circulation area was given the opportunity to nominate one senior girl and one senior boy for the award. Seven seniors who were Scholar-Athletes of the Month were nominated as their schools’ Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Finalists Alli Crytser of Hanover and Grayson Ramsey of Maggie Walker are Scholar-Athletes of the Month, but not year-end nominees.

The new format is called Active Living Leadership Stars (ALL stars). It is designed for rising college-bound senior scholar-athletes. There is an application process, and the 20 students accepted have to fulfill program requirements to receive, at minimum, a $2,500 scholarship. The inaugural class of 20 has been selected and the program launches July 29.

Once this year’s awards are made, the Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers partnership that began in 1993 will have honored 646 scholar-athletes and given out $1.4 million in scholarship money.

About the Scholar-Athlete of the Year First awards ceremony May 6, 1992. Each of the 20 recipients received $500 scholarships. Arthur Ashe was the guest speaker. Banquet sites Downstairs at The Mosque (Altria); Jepson Alumni Center at UR; Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen; the Jefferson Hotel (since 2008). Among the guest speakers Coach Mike Krzyzewski, Grant and Calvin Hill, Frank Beamer, Cheryl Miller, Mike London, Dave Robbins, Jeff Jones, Gene Upshaw, Keira D’Amato. The winners 17 schools have multiple winners with Maggie Walker’s 7 (6 girls, 1 boy) as the most. 14 schools have one winner. 1996 is the only year when the boy and girl winner was from the same school (Douglas Freeman: Susan Larson and Colin Ducharme). COVID Virtual programs in 2020 and 2021

Sports Backers will present two need-based scholarships ($2,500 each) for the sixth year. The memorial scholarships honor Raymond D. Patterson and Cheryl L. Oliver.

The finalists’ sports are wide-ranging: football, cross country and track, swimming, field hockey, lacrosse, tennis, soccer and volleyball.

The school nominees for Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be featured in a two-page presentation in The Times-Dispatch on June 4.

Williams Mullen will honor an area team with the Community Impact Award ($2,500) for the fifth time.

Scholar-Athlete of the Year finalists Boys finalists (alphabetical order) Dallas Gardner, Henrico Quinn Green, Hermitage Riley Irmen, Glen Allen Patrick Jordon, New Kent Quentin Mankin, Dinwiddie Dennis Parker Jr., John Marshall Jack Polino, Matoaca Grayson Ramsey, Maggie Walker Mason Stanley, St. Christopher’s Christian Walsh, Maggie Walker Girls finalists (alphabetical order) Lora Chandler, Atlee Alli Crytser, Hanover Carleigh Dillman, Monacan Alexis Edmonds, Hopewell Gates Fox, Steward Ally Livesay, Mechanicsville Kaitlin Russell, J.R. Tucker Cameron Unice, Maggie Walker Erin Woodson, St. Gertrude Armelle Worrel, Midlothian