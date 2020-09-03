Schools in VHSL's Class 4, Region B seeking solution to future imbalance

Dolan said Region A was in favor of Region B’s proposal. Regions C and D were not.

Region D “was opposed mainly because they currently get two representatives from the region into state play and this concept would only give them one,” Dolan said.

The appeals committee turned the proposal down by a 5-0 vote. Dolan said the committee “just didn’t feel like with … two regions being for it and two regions being against it that they could move it forward.”

Dolan also said the number of state playoff berths in football were problematic under the proposal. The committee felt having eight regional champs in Class 4 “would create an inequity” with the other five classifications, which advance only the four regional champs.

“When they looked at the total situation, they empathized with the fact that 4B is larger than everybody else, and there’s definitely some skewed numbers there,” he said. “How to fix it? This probably was not something they felt like was the answer.

“What the answer is at this point, I’m not sure anybody really knows other than trying to see if there are a few schools … that want to move.”

Whatever happens might only last for two years. A plan to go to four classifications is being considered by a VHSL committee for a new cycle beginning in 2023-24.