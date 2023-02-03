The voice may be a tad different on the Monacan sideline these days, but the culture of one of the most storied girls basketball programs in the greater Richmond area remains the same.

As former Chiefs player Leslie Bacile nears the end of her first season in charge at Monacan following the retirement of longtime coach Larry Starr, her No. 10-ranked, 14-6 squad looks its typical force to be reckoned with in Region 4B.

"I'm really fortunate in that I inherited a really strong foundation," Bacile said Thursday following a hard-fought, 54-47 road win over a strong Cosby team.

"The culture that Larry left in place -- I played for Larry, it's important to me. Those girls in the locker room all played for Larry, it's very important to them. It's very important for all of us to stick to those traditions, so it's been in some ways seamless."

That seamless transition continued Thursday, as the Chiefs built a 14-point, second-quarter lead behind versatile sophomore guard Trinity Jones (17 points), then staved off a furious second-half rally by the Titans (10-9), who were led by gritty senior guard Malia Bullock (17 points).

Junior 6-foot forward Juliona Mabie converted a couple second-chance opportunities in the early minutes of the first quarter to help Cosby take a 9-7 lead toward the end of a back-and-forth period.

The Titans frustrated the Chiefs initially with a well-drilled 2-3 zone, cutting off driving lanes and entry passes to the post, daring Monacan to beat them from outside.

But the Titans couldn't settle into that zone in transition, and that's where the Chiefs used their speed and athleticism to take control. Jones closed the first quarter on an individual 5-0 run that included a pretty up-and-under finish through contact for an and-1 opportunity.

Bacile called Jones, a captain who got to the basket often via an array of tough drives through traffic, "what makes everything happen" for her team.

"Such a high-character kid, high-IQ kid, incredibly poised to be a sophomore," Bacile said, adding that Jones has bought into being the Chiefs' defensive stopper this year, at the expense of her own scoring.

"She's so impressive."

Jones's run put Monacan up 12-9 after one, then the floodgates opened with a Chiefs barrage to open the second period.

Jones scored in transition. Junior guard Zofia Enriquez (10 points) hit a corner 3 and converted a put-back.

Senior guard and Virginia State recruit Caitlyn Rodriguez (6 points) pulled up for a midrange jumper. And junior point guard Amirah Washington (11 points) sank a catch-and-shoot 3 from the top of the key.

In the blink of an eye it was 28-14 Monacan, the largest lead for either side.

"We just had to come together as a team," Jones said of the second-quarter run, which included a slew of live-ball turnovers that led to fast-break opportunities.

"We knew that it would start with pressure on defense. From there, everything else would fall into place."

Bullock and Co. weren't going down without a fight. She hit a pull-up corner 3 to quell the Chiefs' momentum. And after a Bullock runner to close the half that capped a 9-0 run, Cosby was right back in it down 28-23 headed into the locker room.

"This team's really resilient," Titans coach Chris Hartman said of the resurgence, adding that Bullock has been the heart of his program the past couple years.

"Our leading scorer (sophomore forward Seimone Newton) is out for the season, but they haven't given up. This seems to be a trend, they fall down but get right back up. They just don't give up."

Though the gym got loud and calls were hotly contested in a second half where Cosby never allowed Monacan to relax, the Titans couldn't regain the lead or tie things up despite cutting the deficit to a single point on multiple occasions.

Chiefs senior forward Mackenzie Swayne (10 points) helped stave off the comeback effort with a handful of tough buckets in the paint and trips to the free-throw line.

Titans senior forward Sydney Cameron finished with 12 points on a series of rugged moves and finishes in the post. Senior sharpshooter Sophie Shepherd hit a couple 3-pointers for 6 points, and junior guard Kaelin Smith showed off a strong dribble-drive game to score 7.

With two games remaining on its regular-season schedule, Monacan is likely on track to be the No. 4 or No. 5-seed in the 4B bracket. Cosby has three games left and could face Franklin County in a play-in game for a berth in a loaded Region 6A field.

Monacan 12 16 10 16 - 54

Cosby 9 14 13 11 - 47

Mon - Enriquez 10, Rodriguez 6, Washington 11, Swayne 10, Jones 17. Totals: 22, 3, 7-19. 54

Cos - Shepherd 6, Cameron 12, Bullock 17, Schaaff 1, Smith 7, Mabie 4. Totals: 17, 4, 9-18. 47