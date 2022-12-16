Second 804 Coaches For Change Community Classic features 16 area boys and girls basketball teams

The second annual 804 Coaches For Change Community Classic has a new format this season, going from a showcase event to two girls tournaments and two boys tournaments at Henrico High School.

The Community Classic serves as “a backdrop to promote unity and honor those making a difference in our schools and community,” according to a release from 804 Coaches For Change.

An invitation-only dinner starts the event on Dec. 18, when participants will hear from speakers on how they can continue to impact change.

The girls tournaments begin Dec. 19. In one tournament, Collegiate plays Prince George (2 p.m.), and Steward plays Henrico (3:45). In the other tournament John Marshall plays Monacan (5:30), and Saint Gertrude plays Hanover (7:30).

The boys tourneys follow on Dec. 20. Cristo Rey plays Banner Christian (2 p.m.), and Benedictine plays Hanover (3:45) in one tournament. In the other tourney, Hermitage plays Collegiate (5:30) and Meadowbrook plays Henrico (7:30).

Eight consolation and championship games are scheduled for Dec. 21. The girls consolation games are at 10 and 11:30 a.m., with the championship games at 4 and 5:30 p.m. The boys consolation games are at 1 and 2:30 p.m., with the championship games at 7 and 8:30 p.m.

A community member who is making an impact will be honored before each game.

“We want to continue to make progress and move forward,” said 804 Coaches for Change vice president Del Harris, who is Collegiate’s boys coach.

“We will continue to press forward using sports as a platform to address all issues affecting those in our community – including mental health, racial inequality, conflict resolution and support uplifting the voices of our young people.”

Tickets are $12 for each day. A tournament pass is $30. All tickets/passes must be purchased at the door.

For more information on 804 Coaches for Change, go to www.804coach4change.org.