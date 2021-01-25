Second half propels Carmel past Benedictine

You hear screeching sneakers and piercing whistles, the bouncing ball and thundering footfalls.
You hear coaches exhorting, teammates encouraging, and mom and dad, cheering all.
Mainly, though, you hear their echoes.
Such is high school basketball these days, with strict, COVID-created protocols that allow just 25 spectators (plus game personnel) in spacious facilities that, in another lifetime, were often filled to capacity.
Such was the case Monday night when Carmel School (Ruther Glen) defeated Benedictine 67-59 on the Rut Court at the new, state-of-the-art McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, capacity 1,800, on the Cadets’ Goochland County campus.
“The kids are the ones missing out on the atmosphere,” said Benedictine coach Mark Royster. “It’s tough. That’s just the way things are. You have to generate your own energy.”
After a spirited, frenetically-played first half that ended with the contestants tied 28-28, it was the Wildcats who brought a plethora of energy in the second.
After Jackson Cray hit the third of his four 3-pointers to give the Cadets a 33-31 lead at 5:19 of the third period, Carmel coach Toby Campbell, whose team had been idle since Jan. 7, called timeout to settle his troops.
The result was a 17-8 run punctuated by four strikes from behind the arc (two by Maurice Vincent and one each by Moussa Berete and Devawn White) that gave the visitors a 48-41 advantage entering the fourth.
“We played better in the second half, obviously,” Campbell said. “The rust is off. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
While the Cadets allowed 24-for-56 shooting and outrebounded Carmel 48-34, the Wildcats drained nine 3-pointers, several from NBA range, and never relinquished the momentum they wrested from the home team.
They opened the final period with a 13-5 run (courtesy of two more 3-pointers and a sweet floater from the left baseline by Vincent) to build a 61-46 lead, their largest of the game, with four minutes remaining.
“In the first half, we were kind of patient, trying to figure out the scheme,” said Vincent, a 6-foot senior guard. “At the half, I asked my coaches how I could affect the game more. They told me to be more aggressive and let it fly if they [the Cadets] didn’t step out.
“After the first two went down, I couldn’t miss. I felt hot.”
Using a trapping 2-3 zone, a bit of man-to-man and some 1-2-1-1 zone press, Carmel created an up-tempo pace, allowed the Cadets few good offensive looks and precious little rhythm, and harried them into 20-for-70 shooting.
“This is the first time we’ve had all our guys together,” Campbell said. “We finally had both our bigs [6-11 Ivan Skoropada and 6-10 Kenny Blaylock] and Phil [Bou Khalil], our 6-7 kid. That height actually disrupts a lot of teams.”
So, good win, Coach?
“Definitely a good win,” Campbell said. “Good win for our school, our program, and our kids.”
Carmel 17 11 20 19 -- 67
Benedictine 13 15 13 18 -- 59
Carmel (2-4) – Vincent 21, White 11, Whittaker 7, Berete 8, Johnson 11, Williams 0, Skoropada 7, Bou Khalil 0, Blaylock 2, Flaherty 0. Totals: 24 10-18 67.
Benedictine (3-3) – Herman 0, Fisher 18, W. Williams 14, Jackson Cray 13, Puccinelli 2, H. Williams 5, Jeb Cray 0, Cury 2, Tiller 5, Cannady 0, Larkin 0. Totals: 20 13-15 59.
3-pt. goals: C – Vincent 4, Berete 2, Johnson, Whittaker, White. B – J. Cray 4, Williams, Tiller.