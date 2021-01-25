Second half propels Carmel past Benedictine

The result was a 17-8 run punctuated by four strikes from behind the arc (two by Maurice Vincent and one each by Moussa Berete and Devawn White) that gave the visitors a 48-41 advantage entering the fourth.

“We played better in the second half, obviously,” Campbell said. “The rust is off. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

While the Cadets allowed 24-for-56 shooting and outrebounded Carmel 48-34, the Wildcats drained nine 3-pointers, several from NBA range, and never relinquished the momentum they wrested from the home team.

They opened the final period with a 13-5 run (courtesy of two more 3-pointers and a sweet floater from the left baseline by Vincent) to build a 61-46 lead, their largest of the game, with four minutes remaining.

“In the first half, we were kind of patient, trying to figure out the scheme,” said Vincent, a 6-foot senior guard. “At the half, I asked my coaches how I could affect the game more. They told me to be more aggressive and let it fly if they [the Cadets] didn’t step out.

“After the first two went down, I couldn’t miss. I felt hot.”