Senior-sophomore combo boosts Patrick Henry boys over Mechanicsville

Brandon and Morris are two of only three seniors on the squad. Its leading point guard, Derricott, is a sophomore.

With a young team, Anderson said that simply building trust was a necessary part of the team’s development in the past week, and that even as a sophomore, the confidence that Derricott brings to the court is having a positive impact.

“I was actually joking around with him before the game asking if he could play all five positions, and he just smiled and said, ‘Yes, sir,’” Anderson said. “And that’s a sophomore, so we want to have guys like that on your team.”

Mechanicsville regained speed by the third quarter, opening up alternative scoring options as Patrick Henry shut down its usual options and dominated under the net. A shot from Mustang Samuel Grubbs narrowed the Patriots lead to 46-42.

But Derricott and the team’s other senior, Benton, stepped up their production in the fourth quarter to widen the gap once more.

Eli Lewis was the only Mustang to break double digits with 17 points. Jordan Callahan and Grubbs both had 8. Wyatt Brown, who was averaging 16 points heading in, was capped at 7.