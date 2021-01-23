Senior-sophomore combo boosts Patrick Henry boys over Mechanicsville

When Patrick Henry walked onto the court Friday, the team knew it needed to make an impact early and hold onto the momentum.
Only nine days had passed since the Patriots (2-2) first faced off against Mechanicsville in the teams’ season opener, when a last-second 3-point play put the Mustangs (2-3) up 65-64.
“We knew we couldn’t let up, because those guys have hearts of lions,” said Patrick Henry coach Randy Anderson. “Last game we had them in a hole, and they fought back, so coming into tonight’s game the goal was to get the lead then keep the lead.”
While Mechanicsville was able to chip away at an early Patrick Henry lead through the second and third quarters, the Patriots outscored their opponent 22-16 in the final quarter to solidify a 68-56 victory.
Ray Benton led Patrick Henry with 23 points, going 11 of 12 from the field, and collected 19 rebounds. Myles Derricott finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The opening minutes of the game saw plenty of back and forth between the teams, with the visiting Mustangs starting with the lead then matching the progression of the Patriots.
A 3-pointer from Daniel Brandon set Patrick Henry up for a 15-5 run through the end of the quarter to give the team a 10-point lead. Teammate Jordan Morris scored 9 of his 13 points in the first frame.
Brandon and Morris are two of only three seniors on the squad. Its leading point guard, Derricott, is a sophomore.
With a young team, Anderson said that simply building trust was a necessary part of the team’s development in the past week, and that even as a sophomore, the confidence that Derricott brings to the court is having a positive impact.
“I was actually joking around with him before the game asking if he could play all five positions, and he just smiled and said, ‘Yes, sir,’” Anderson said. “And that’s a sophomore, so we want to have guys like that on your team.”
Mechanicsville regained speed by the third quarter, opening up alternative scoring options as Patrick Henry shut down its usual options and dominated under the net. A shot from Mustang Samuel Grubbs narrowed the Patriots lead to 46-42.
But Derricott and the team’s other senior, Benton, stepped up their production in the fourth quarter to widen the gap once more.
Eli Lewis was the only Mustang to break double digits with 17 points. Jordan Callahan and Grubbs both had 8. Wyatt Brown, who was averaging 16 points heading in, was capped at 7.
Anderson said he was proud of how Benton stepped up in his final year, especially given the circumstances in which it’s playing out.
“One thing we tried to tell them after that first loss when we lost to Mechanicsville is that there are a lot of kids in Richmond and Henrico County who would love to be out here, so whenever you’re out here, make every second count,” Anderson said.
While players went without masks on the court, the benches were socially distanced, and the stands held less than a dozen observers.
With Hanover County high schools only playing each other, Patrick Henry is set for another chance for redemption with its game against Hanover on Monday.
“This whole county tournament is all rivalry games … so every night, you’ve got to come focused and ready to execute,” Anderson said.
Mechanicsville 16 10 14 16 — 56
Patrick Henry 26 9 11 22 — 68
Mechanicsville -- Eli Lewis 17, Jordan Callahan 8, Samuel Grubbs 8, Wyatt Brown 7, Abram Hendrickson 5, Kwandell McQueen 5, Drew Ware 4, Cam Eldridge 2
Patrick Henry -- Ray Benton 23, Myles Derricott 21, Jordan Morris 13, Jayden Mines 8, Daniel Branden 5