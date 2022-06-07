 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several area boys and girls tennis teams set to play for state titles

Several area boys and girls tennis teams will vie for state titles after securing semifinal victories on Monday.

Boys

Class 6

Cosby advanced to the championship match by beating James River 5-1. The Titans are scheduled to play Oakton for the state title Thursday at 11 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Class 5

Defending state champ Deep Run rolled past rival Mills Godwin 5-0. Deep Run is scheduled to play First Colonial for the state title Thursday at 9 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Class 4

Hanover earned a spot in the championship match by beating Eastern View 5-2. The Hawks are scheduled to play Western Albemarle for the title Thursday at 9 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Class 3

Maggie Walker won its singles matches on the way to a 5-0 victory over Tabb. MW is scheduled to go after a state title against Wilson Memorial on Thursday at 8 a.m. at Virginia Tech.

Girls

Class 6

Cosby edged Patriot 5-4 to earn a berth in the state title match. The Titans are scheduled to play Langley for the championship Thursday at 11 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Class 5

Defending state champ Douglas Freeman earned four wins in singles and one in doubles to turn back Deep Run 5-3. Freeman is scheduled to play Maury for the title Thursday at 9 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Class 3

Maggie Walker topped Tabb 5-2. MW is scheduled to play Spotswood for the state title Thursday at 8 a.m. at Virginia Tech.

