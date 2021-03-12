Several area football teams off to strong starts defensively

Whether it’s good defenses or the shortened preseason hampering offenses or a combination, several football teams in the area have put together strong defensive starts.
Highland Springs has two shutouts. Of course, the top-ranked Springers have put together a strong offensive start, too, scoring 98 points. Friday, they play No. 8 Glen Allen (2-1), which has allowed 24 points in three games.
No. 7 Hermitage sports a 9-0 victory over No. 9 Varina and a 10-7 victory over Glen Allen.
After losing to Hermitage, Varina has posted two shutouts. Friday, the Blue Devils play No. 4 Deep Run (2-0), which has allowed 13 points in two games.
No. 10 Patrick Henry (2-0) has yielded 14 points in two games.
Goochland owns 50-0 and 27-0 shutouts.
Midlothian has a 19-0 shutout and a 10-9 victory.
Clover Hill (1-1) has a 6-3 victory and a 10-9 loss.
James River (1-1) has allowed six points in two games.
New Kent (1-1) has a shutout and a 13-7 loss.
Midlothian coach Matt Hutchings said he noticed in preseason his defense was ahead of the offense.
“The first week was just do what you can do, in the mud bowl and the cold and all that stuff,” he said. “But I do think you have not had any time to be able to get together as a team and as a unit, especially the offensive lines. You can do 7 on 7s and passing all you want to, but … if you don’t have protection you’re not going to do anything. I think that has played a big part in some of the scores around the area.
“You can have as many virtual meetings as you want. We had one every single week from when COVID hit last March. It’s just not the same. You can know the plays. You can know what to do. But until you’ve got somebody buzzing by your face … “
