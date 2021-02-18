Several area players nominated for McDonald's All-American games

Several Richmond-area players have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Games.

More than 700 boys and girls seniors across the nation have been nominated, although the games won’t be held this year because of the pandemic. The final roster of 48 players will be announced later this month and honored virtually.

On the girls side, Highland Springs teammates Sydney Boone and Iyanna Rogers are among 21 players nominated from the state. Boone was last year’s All-Metro player of the year.

Also nominated were Monacan’s Jordan Hodges, TPLS Christian Academy’s Messiah Hunter, Steward’s Sherese Pittman and Henrico’s Jada Walker.

On the boys side, Hopewell’s Elvin Edmonds IV and George Wythe’s Talik Bryant are among 11 state nominees.