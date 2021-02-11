Several area private schools planning to play football

Several area private schools plan to play football in the upcoming spring season.

St. Christopher’s will play football (and soccer), Saints athletics director Ren O’Ferrall said

Benedictine started football practice on Feb. 1 and plans to play games on four weekends in March, said Fran Pochily, the AD for Benedictine and Saint Gertrude.

Life Christian will start practice on March 1 and hopes to play five games, football coach Charles Scott said.

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot started practice Feb. 1 and has six games scheduled, AD James Poore said.

Trinity Episcopal AD Anna Prillaman said the school will make a decision on football soon.

Collegiate AD Karen Doxey said the Cougars will not play football or fall sports in the spring. They will start their spring sports season on Feb. 22.

Schools in the Virginia High School League were allowed to start football practice on Feb. 4. A few area teams are scheduled to open their seasons on Feb. 22.