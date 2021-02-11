 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several area private schools planning to play football
0 comments

Several area private schools planning to play football

{{featured_button_text}}
Trinity Episcopal at Benedictine football. VISAA state semifinals.

Benedictine's QB Jay Woolfolk (9) looks to pass against Trinity Episcopal during the first half of the VISAA state semifinals at Benedictine College Prep on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Several area private schools plan to play football in the upcoming spring season.

St. Christopher’s will play football (and soccer), Saints athletics director Ren O’Ferrall said

Benedictine started football practice on Feb. 1 and plans to play games on four weekends in March, said Fran Pochily, the AD for Benedictine and Saint Gertrude.

Life Christian will start practice on March 1 and hopes to play five games, football coach Charles Scott said.

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot started practice Feb. 1 and has six games scheduled, AD James Poore said.

Trinity Episcopal AD Anna Prillaman said the school will make a decision on football soon.

Collegiate AD Karen Doxey said the Cougars will not play football or fall sports in the spring. They will start their spring sports season on Feb. 22.

Schools in the Virginia High School League were allowed to start football practice on Feb. 4. A few area teams are scheduled to open their seasons on Feb. 22.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News