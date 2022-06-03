Several area teams advance in state tennis tournament

Local teams rolled through the state boys and girls tennis quarterfinals on Friday, setting up meetings of area teams in the semifinals.

The Deep Run boys, the Region C champ and defending state champ, cruised past Briar Woods 5-0 in the Class 5 tournament. Region C runner-up Mills Godwin beat Riverside 5-0. Deep Run and Godwin will meet Monday at 10 a.m. at Deep Run for the right to go to the state final. The Wildcats beat the Eagles 5-0 in the region championship match.

In Class 5 girls, Douglas Freeman, the Region C champ and defending state champ, took care of business against Riverbend, winning 5-0. Deep Run, the Region C runner-up, beat Albemarle 5-0. They will meet Monday at 10 a.m. at Freeman. Freeman beat Deep Run 5-1 in the region title match.

In the Class 6 boys state quarterfinals, Region A champ Cosby dispatched Region B runner-up Battlefield 5-0 to earn a spot in Monday’s semifinals.

In the state Class 4 boys quarterfinals on Thursday, Region B champ Hanover beat Grafton 5-0. The Hawks will play in the semifinals, also scheduled for Monday.

Hanover’s girls, the Region B champ, advanced with a 5-2 victory over Grafton on Thursday, earning a berth in Monday’s Class 4 semifinals.

Region 5C boys singles

Freshman Dylan Chou of Douglas Freeman outlasted Zach Fleishman of Deep Run to win the boys singles title, while Sia Chaudry of Clover Hill took the girls championship over Gurveena Singh of Glen Allen on Thursday at Meadowbrook.

Chou won 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 12-10. Chaudry claimed her match 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Chou and Daniel Lim turned back Siddharth Pande and Hatcher Butterworth of Deep Run 3-6, 6-3, 10-2 in the final. J.R. Tucker’s Kyla Terrell and Esha Kidambi won by default on the girls side.

BASEBALL

Region 3A

New Kent 6, Colonial Heights 0: Top-seeded New Kent advanced to the region final and earned a berth in the state tourney by beating fifth-seeded Colonial Heights on Thursday. New Kent was set to take on third-seeded Lafayette for the region title.

SOFTBALL

New Kent 14, Colonial Heights 1: Norah Murray went 4 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs as top-seeded New Kent beat No. 4 Colonial Heights on Thursday, advancing to the region title game and earning a berth in the state tournament. Abbie Kegley added two hits and two RBIs for New Kent, which will play No. 3 Tabb for the region crown on Saturday at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 6A

James River 3, Landstown 1: James River claimed the region title by beating Landstown on Thursday. James River is scheduled to play the Region B runner-up, either Colonial Forge or Osbourn, at home in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Region 3A

Tabb 8, Colonial Heights 0: Top-seeded Tabb ended No. 4 Colonial Heights’ season in the region semifinals on Thursday. Third-seeded Lafayette topped No. 7 New Kent 4-0 in the other semifinal.

Region 3B

Meridian 4, Maggie Walker GS 0: Top-seeded Meridian turned back No. 6 Maggie Walker Governor’s School 4-0 in the region final on Thursday. Maggie Walker already had earned a spot in the state tournament and will travel to play at the Region A champ, either Tabb or Lafayette, on Tuesday.

girls SOCCER

Region 3A