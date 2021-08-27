Seward’s last-second score propels James River to dramatic win over L.C. Bird in season opener

Chris Seward’s eyes lit up as he saw the ball coming towards him down the left side of the field, trailing by five with under 2 minutes left. He beat his defender, but the ball sailed through his hands.
The James River senior receiver got up, ran back to the huddle and tried to forget the drop. Just four plays later, Rapids’ quarterback Rece Hamilton went back to Seward, who jumped with his defender inside the 5-yard line and made the catch.
Seward’s grab set up James River for a final play with 6 seconds remaining, needing a touchdown to beat L.C. Bird on the road. Hamilton went right back to Seward on the final play, who dove in the end zone to score as time expired.
“He had just dropped one and I had told him, ‘Next play, next play,’” James River head coach Jacob Hodges said of Seward. “Then one of our juniors, Owen Riley, reminded me at the end, he said, ‘Hey, Chris made the next play.’”
James River beat L.C. Bird for the second-straight time, winning 19-18 on the road Thursday night to open the season, the team’s first win under Hodges.
“It was really just him [Hodges] believing in me,” Seward said of his heroic catch. “With previous coaches that we had, there wasn’t a lot of belief shown from coaches to players and trust. He showed a lot of trust in me all offseason, so when he told me not to give up, it gave me motivation.”
Seward starred for the Rapids in the contest, logging six receptions for 62 yards and a pair of touchdown catches.
The final play was eerily similar to the last time the two teams squared off in the spring, where it was Seward who recorded the winning score as well.
“It was a really strong feeling of deja vu,” Seward said.
The halftime score on Thursday night, 18-7, was also the identical score at the break in the last meeting against the Skyhawks, something that motivated the team.
“We saw the score at halftime and we were like, ‘That was the same score last time,’” senior running back Griffin Newsome said. “We never lost hope.”
In Thursday night’s season opener, Hamilton struggled to get going early on in the contest, before settling in on the final drive. He led the Rapids’ two-minute offense, marching 60 yards down the field with no timeouts.
Hamilton was 13-for-34 on the night with 144 passing yards and two touchdowns.
When the senior quarterback couldn’t find his rhythm in the first half, the Rapids turned to their rushing attack, led by Newsome.
Newsome, who hadn’t played a snap of running back at the high school level before Thursday, rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also added four catches for 57 yards.
“He’s shown something special in camp,” Hodges said of Newsome. “We knew he was going to play a little bit of everywhere for us and he answered the call tonight. I’m so proud of him."
L.C. Bird quarterback Brad Hurt threw for 79 yards and an interception on 7-of-14 passing before exiting the game with a leg injury in the second half. Junior quarterback Keyshawn Watkins replaced Hurt and was 2-of-3 passing for seven yards and an interception.
Senior running back Trevor Schultz led the Skyhawks on offense with 20 carries for 61 yards and a fumble, which he recovered. Junior wide receiver Jashuan Amin logged two touchdowns for the Skyhawks, one rushing and one receiving.