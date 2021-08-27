Seward’s last-second score propels James River to dramatic win over L.C. Bird in season opener

Chris Seward’s eyes lit up as he saw the ball coming towards him down the left side of the field, trailing by five with under 2 minutes left. He beat his defender, but the ball sailed through his hands.

The James River senior receiver got up, ran back to the huddle and tried to forget the drop. Just four plays later, Rapids’ quarterback Rece Hamilton went back to Seward, who jumped with his defender inside the 5-yard line and made the catch.

Seward’s grab set up James River for a final play with 6 seconds remaining, needing a touchdown to beat L.C. Bird on the road. Hamilton went right back to Seward on the final play, who dove in the end zone to score as time expired.

“He had just dropped one and I had told him, ‘Next play, next play,’” James River head coach Jacob Hodges said of Seward. “Then one of our juniors, Owen Riley, reminded me at the end, he said, ‘Hey, Chris made the next play.’”

James River beat L.C. Bird for the second-straight time, winning 19-18 on the road Thursday night to open the season, the team’s first win under Hodges.