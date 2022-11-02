Showdown between No. 1 Highland Springs, No. 2 Varina sold out in hours

Tickets for Thursday's East End showdown between No. 1 Highland Springs and No. 2 Varina went on sale at noon this past Saturday.

By 9 p.m. the same day, the game was sold out. Blue Devils director of athletics Kevin Adams said 2,900 tickets were purchased in the first three hours alone.

Varina's James E. Dawkins Stadium will be packed and rocking for the highly anticipated matchup of unbeaten neighbors, both top contenders and perhaps favorites for this year's Class 5 and Class 4 state championships.

"Just being able to deal with adversity, ups and downs, because there's going to be a lot of that in a ballgame like this," Varina coach Marcus Lewis said of the message to his Blue Devils this week.

"For some of these guys, it will be the first atmosphere they've been in like this. So just being able to deal with it, have a short memory, on to the next play would be the key factor going into Thursday."

Springers coach Loren Johnson noted that a good few of both teams' key pieces, including their quarterbacks, have played in this game before.

But for those new to it, the coach said he can talk to his kids about controlling the emotions all he wants. But they won't truly understand what that means until they take the field Thursday.

"When you have the time to experience it as a player, it speaks volumes," Johnson said of handling the atmosphere. "And it translates for our kids on the next level."

Both Lewis and Johnson said there's no comparing this matchup to any other on the programs' schedule. The players all grew up with one another, playing as teammates or adversaries at a young age for youth programs like the East End Tigers and Glen Lea Lions.

They're neighbors and friends, cousins and rivals, in many ways a mirror image of one another.

"They've played together, they know each other, they know each other's families, they've probably spent the night at each other's homes, they probably live in the same neighborhood," Johnson said.

"We see those kids cutting the grass, we see them shoveling the snow, we see them walking their dogs. We see all of it. There's some familiarity, but it also creates an edge. It creates that 'I don't want to lose' mentality. So you've got to be careful where you throw the ball, where you run the ball, when you punt. You can't let emotions take you out of the game."

Personnel wise, Varina lost a lot of talent from its state title-winning outfit. But the Blue Devils retooled and then some, adding standout playmakers such as former Manchester receiver and DB Eric Smith and former Collegiate slotback Lamar Booker Jr., plus uber-talented freshman lineman JaySean Richardson and versatile senior linebacker and lineman Anthony Greene.

Varina has had two close calls this year en route to its 9-0 record -- a 21-12 victory at No. 8 Hanover (7-2), and last week's 27-21, overtime win at Patrick Henry (5-4).

"We can't start off slow and we've got to finish," Lewis said of the lessons learned from his team's two close shaves, lauding the game-winning, 6-minute drive against the Hawks and persistence down two scores in the fourth quarter against the Patriots.

"Even though we were down, our kids rallied, they kept motivating each other. ... We needed that type of game."

Among the key contributors for the Blue Devils have been savvy senior quarterback and vocal leader Myles Derricott, top recruit and two-way star Kaveion Keys (linebacker, receiver), junior defensive back and slotback Jordan Edwards, corner Kenny Faison, senior linebacker Michael Long, senior defensive tackle Marquis Vincent, junior safety Elijah Brown and senior running back Tae'mon Brown.

Lewis said Brown, who's 5-8, 160 pounds, runs like a big back and the coach has to remind his workhorse not to take too many big hits. Brown scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to take the PH game into overtime, then ran into the end zone for the game-winner.

"It's good to see (Brown) get established in the running game because we know we've got to be able to run the football to beat a Highland Springs and get back to the state championship," Lewis said, adding that he's had some young pieces step up in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

"Being in this atmosphere, it's going to be the first time, seeing how they (the younger players) respond is going to say a lot about how our playoff run can go and how they handle the adversity playing on the big stage like this."

That stage always been just as big regardless of the teams' records going into the East End showdown, Johnson said. He recalled a couple years ago when Highland Springs and Varina played during the pandemic, and there were no fans in the stands.

"It's always been a ballgame," he said. "Nobody was in the stands (two years ago), but it felt like there were 9,000 people in the stands with just the emotion that was wrapped around it. That to me explains how important the football game is."

For the Springers, junior quarterback Khristian Martin has been among the area's best players, a poised decision maker who's dangerous on the ground and through the air.

He's got weapons aplenty in the form of versatile speedster Jakyre Henley, rugged senior back Aziz Foster-Powell, receivers and Virginia Tech recruits Takye Heath and Braylon Johnson (also a standout DB), and big-play wideouts Caron Ferguson and Noah Jenkins.

Up front, sophomore center Demarri Lassiter, junior tackles T'khi Alexander and Raeqwon Taylor and senior guard Terrell Jones lead an imposing offensive line.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Brennan Johnson has had a breakout season. The son of his head coach, Loren said fellow coaches thought Brennan was ready to contribute on the varsity level as an eighth grader. But the coach wasn't ready until this year to move him up because he didn't want it to seem as if he was giving his son preferential treatment.

"I know now as a sophomore he's out there getting it done and leading the team," Loren Johnson said with a note of pride. "He's an emotional player, my friends and family say he reminds them of me."

Other cornerstones on the defensive side include end and Virginia recruit Miles Greene, tackles Frank Coleman and Alonzo James, linebacker Darius Taylor, junior Tomondrey Braxton and defensive backs George Lovelace, Lance Nelson and Alim Foster-Powell.

"These guys have done a remarkable job of doing what we ask them to do, loving the game of football, appreciating the game of football," Johnson said.

"Because of it, we're a better football team than we were last year at this time and we have an opportunity to showcase that."

For those unable to attend, the game will be broadcast on Newsradio 1140 and called by Gary Hess and Gary Criswell, and will also be available on YouTube via livestream from Virginia Sports Network.

Tim Pearrell's pick: Highland Springs 28-14

Zach Joachim's pick: Varina 28-27