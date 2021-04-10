Shutout propels Highland Springs into Class 5, Region B championship against Manchester

Top-seeded Highland Springs used another strong defensive effort to beat No. 4 Prince George 34-0 Saturday in the Class 5, Region B semifinals.

The victory sets up a meeting with No. 3 Manchester in next week’s championship game. The contest is scheduled for Saturday at Varina High at noon.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for the Springers (7-0). They have allowed only 31 points in the other three games. Prince George finished 5-2.

Highland Springs scored 21 points in the second quarter as Juwan Dent threw touchdowns to Latrell Sutton (6 yards) and Christian Robinson (4 yards) and Jordan Jackson ran for a 3-yard TD.

Dent added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, expanding the lead to 28-0. Jayden Alsheskie finished the scoring with field goals of 31 and 37 yards.

Highland Springs beat Manchester 26-16 in a highly anticipated regular-season matchup last year. The teams won state titles – Highland Springs in Class 5, Manchester in Class 6 – in 2018 before Manchester dropped to Class 5.