Shutout propels Highland Springs into Class 5, Region B championship against Manchester
Highland Springs at Manchester high school football

Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Top-seeded Highland Springs used another strong defensive effort to beat No. 4 Prince George 34-0 Saturday in the Class 5, Region B semifinals.

The victory sets up a meeting with No. 3 Manchester in next week’s championship game. The contest is scheduled for Saturday at Varina High at noon.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for the Springers (7-0). They have allowed only 31 points in the other three games. Prince George finished 5-2.

Highland Springs scored 21 points in the second quarter as Juwan Dent threw touchdowns to Latrell Sutton (6 yards) and Christian Robinson (4 yards) and Jordan Jackson ran for a 3-yard TD.

Dent added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, expanding the lead to 28-0. Jayden Alsheskie finished the scoring with field goals of 31 and 37 yards.

Highland Springs beat Manchester 26-16 in a highly anticipated regular-season matchup last year. The teams won state titles – Highland Springs in Class 5, Manchester in Class 6 – in 2018 before Manchester dropped to Class 5.

The Springers trailed 16-0 before scoring 26 unanswered points in the second half.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

