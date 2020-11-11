Signing Day: Collegiate tennis star Helena Huff headed to College of Charleston

Nobody in her family played tennis, but her grandmother had friends who played, and suggested Huff give the sport a try.

"I think she just thought it would be a good idea for me to get exercise because I was kind of driving my Mom crazy in the house," Huff said with a chuckle.

Collegiate coach Allyson Brand said Huff, a lefty, all-court player with powerful, heavy-spin ground strokes, is one of the best players she's seen come through the program.

"She is such a strong player, so humble," Brand said. "She wants to be a team player; as soon as she's done with her match she wants to go cheer on her teammates."

Huff, who was born in Atlanta, last year left Richmond to attend Next Level Tennis Academy in Georgia. But she returned for her senior year, in part, because she wanted to experience the camaraderie inherent in team competition as opposed to individual training.

"Coach Brand sets the tone of what's expected as a teammate, and we use that throughout the season, just being there for our team, being there for everyone because tennis is a hard sport being by yourself on the court," Huff said.