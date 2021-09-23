Sims, J.R. Tucker lay winning foundation while hunting for first 3-0 start since 1992

J.R. Tucker football coach Phillip Sims isn’t sure there’s a single player on his team who has played a true home game. He hopes by the time they do, that the Tigers will be a revitalized force on the gridiron.

The Tigers have taken the first steps in that process this season. They’re off to a 2-0 start after going 1-24 in their last three seasons combined - this includes an 0-5 mark in Sims’ first season as coach in the spring and a 14-game losing streak leading up to this fall’s opener against Caroline.

COVID wiped out the time that Sims and his staff needed to introduce their vision for the team, so the five-game spring slate was mainly treated as a time to grow.

“The spring was truly an offseason for us. That was our time to install our program, how we do things, how we practice, how we play,” Sims said. “I’m not saying we weren’t aiming to come out and compete, but we also understood what we were, as far as getting the program together and putting it together. … And now, we’re starting to see some of the dividends.”