Six local tennis teams advance to state finals

Cosby's boys and girls tennis teams defeated Region B champions John Champe and Patriot, respectively, 5-0 on Tuesday in the Class 6 semifinals. Both teams will meet Region D champion Oakton (Fairfax) Thursday at 9 a.m. in Newport News for the Class 6 title.

In Class 3, the Maggie Walker boys downed Tabb 5-0 to advance to the state final against Region C winner Western Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m. at Virginia Tech. The Green Dragon girls also advanced to face Western Albemarle Thursday in the state title, but had to fight past Tabb 5-4 in a back-and-forth match that came down to doubles play.

The Maggie Walker girls dropped the first three singles matches against Tabb before Grace Liu, Anna Newell and Waverly Tang captured the No.s 3-6 singles matches to tie things up at 3-3 heading into doubles. The teams split two doubles matches before the team of Sivani Shah and Aashka Nemani won the decisive match 6-1, 6-7, 6-1.

Monday

The Douglas Freeman girls defeated Cox (Virginia Beach) 5-2 to advance to the Class 5 final Thursday at 11 a.m. in Newport News against perennial power Thomas Jefferson S&T.