Six touchdowns by Manchester’s Ramon Brown just shy of area record book
Manchester's Ramon Brown

The six touchdowns scored by Manchester’s Ramon Brown in last week’s 42-7 victory over James River was one shy of the making the area’s top 10 list.

J.R. Tucker’s Malik Van Brussel (2013) and Thomas Jefferson’s Jalen Jackson (2017) hold the area mark for TDs in a game with eight, according to The Times-Dispatch record book. Seven other players have scored seven (Highland Springs’ Macho Harris did it twice, in 2003 and ’04).

Chatham’s Preston Turner (2017) has the Virginia High School League record with nine.

Brown, who has committed to Virginia Tech, had four TDs rushing (nine carries, 86 yards) and two on receptions (two catches, 72 yards).

