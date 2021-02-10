Skyhawks, Outten use 'blue-collar' defensive effort to overcome Trojans, Fath in 5B girls final

But each time the lead got down to 2 or 3, Outten had an answer in the post with a spin move and layup off glass or tenacious rebound and putback.

Waller said Outten is one of the best athletes she’s ever coached.

“She can jump out the gym, she commands the boards, and when she catches the ball in the post and elevates, I feel like 90% of the time the ball is going to go in,” Waller said of Outten.

Aliyah Elliott finished with 14 points for Bird. She consistently found space in the lane with drives and a soft touch at the basket. Elliott, Alexis Miller and Jazmeir Brown keyed Bird on the perimeter with their on-ball pressure and timely shooting.

Bird maintained relative control in the fourth quarter with a string of clutch free throws and more defensive tenacity.

“On the season, we had some pretty tough games, just by closing the game out,” said Bird’s Corrianna Archer, who finished with 4 points.

“And I think we learned along the way what we have to do to win the game, taking care of the ball, getting rebounds and what-not.”

Archer added that her Skyhawks were particularly proud to capture a regional title for Waller, who is finishing her 16th year at the Bird helm.