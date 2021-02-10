Skyhawks, Outten use 'blue-collar' defensive effort to overcome Trojans, Fath in 5B girls final

Behind a suffocating, blue collar defensive effort and a game-high 16 points from Ta’Nya Outten, the L.C. Bird girls basketball team won the Class 5, Region B championship 49-41 over Madison Fath and Midlothian on Wednesday at Matoaca High School.
Bird set the tone early, allowing just 2 points in the first quarter and converting turnovers to transition buckets.
“That’s kind of our M.O, we take pride in our defense and we’ve stressed the entire year, defense is going to win us games,” Skyhawks coach Chevette Waller said.
“Today I basically told them we’re blue collar workers, and we were going to finish out the year strong.”
Midlothian’s sharpshooters ended up with seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t for a lack of Bird pressure. The Skyhawks flew out to shooters, contesting every jumper Midlothian attempted with raised hands and active feet. A series of traps in the corners also kept the Trojans off balance and created turnovers.
Despite the defensive intensity, Midlothian refused to go away. Fath, the Trojans’ floor general, finished with 11 points. Abbie Campbell (three 3s) and Dani Marmo (two 3s) finished with 10 apiece.
After Bird took a 22-13 lead into the break, Midlothian used its full-court press to set up an 8-0 run highlighted by a pair of Campbell treys. In the blink of an eye, Midlothian was back in the game.
But each time the lead got down to 2 or 3, Outten had an answer in the post with a spin move and layup off glass or tenacious rebound and putback.
Waller said Outten is one of the best athletes she’s ever coached.
“She can jump out the gym, she commands the boards, and when she catches the ball in the post and elevates, I feel like 90% of the time the ball is going to go in,” Waller said of Outten.
Aliyah Elliott finished with 14 points for Bird. She consistently found space in the lane with drives and a soft touch at the basket. Elliott, Alexis Miller and Jazmeir Brown keyed Bird on the perimeter with their on-ball pressure and timely shooting.
Bird maintained relative control in the fourth quarter with a string of clutch free throws and more defensive tenacity.
“On the season, we had some pretty tough games, just by closing the game out,” said Bird’s Corrianna Archer, who finished with 4 points.
“And I think we learned along the way what we have to do to win the game, taking care of the ball, getting rebounds and what-not.”
Archer added that her Skyhawks were particularly proud to capture a regional title for Waller, who is finishing her 16th year at the Bird helm.
“Coach Waller really deserved this. She’s been through a lot,” Archer said.
At the end of the most turbulent of seasons, Waller said she couldn’t be more proud of the grit her girls showed throughout.
“Adversity makes champions,” she said.
L.C. Bird 10 12 14 13 — 49
Midlothian 2 11 15 13 — 41
LCB: Ta’Nya Outten 16, Aliyah Elliott 12, Jazmeir Brown 10, Alexis Miller 6, Corrianna Archer 4, Kendal Trinidad 1.
MID: Madison Fath 11, Abbie Campbell 10, Dani Marmo 10, Ellie Herndon 8, Lauren Harrell 2.
3-point goals: LCB: Jazmeir Brown 1; MID: Campbell 3, Marmo 2, Fath 2.
