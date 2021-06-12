Skyhawks soar to region track sweep

After watching the L.C. Bird boys celebrate with trophies for a few years, the Skyhawks’ girls were determined to join the party.
Saturday at Glen Allen High School, the Bird girls broke open a six-team sprint to the finish, vaulting from sixth place to the Class 5, Region B team championship with 43 points in the final four events. The Skyhawks finished with 95 points, besting runner-up Deep Run (76) and third-place Atlee (73).
Midlothian, spurred by Caroline Bowe’s victories in the 800 and 1,600 meters, placed fourth at 73 points, followed by Highland Springs (71) and Manchester (70).
Nobody personified the tenacity of the Skyhawks girls more than Jessika Pellot-Rosa, who was leading the 300 meter hurdles before falling with less than 75 meters to go. She found the strength, with one cleat, to get up and finish. Coach Adam Canning said it was key to clinching the title.
“Her getting up and not just laying there after falling shows that she wasn’t in it just for her, she was in it for the team,” Canning noted. “That showed the tenacity of the group as a whole.”
Despite being one of the smaller squads competing, and only winning three track events, these Skyhawks knew how to pile up points when necessary. Freshman Asia Kelson, who won the 400 meters, took fourth behind the resurgent Pellot-Rosa, who dusted herself off and nipped Jada Foreman of Atlee to win the 200, giving L.C. Bird the lead for good.
“However many times we got knocked down, no matter how far down, we always tried harder and faster in the next event,” said Pellot-Rosa, who ran the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay team which won the meet’s final event. “Our grit, and our belief in each other to carry things out, was really strong.”
Foreman won four events, adding the high jump, triple jump and long jump titles to her 300 meter hurdles triumph as she was named the region’s top field athlete. She, too, was impressed by the Skyhawks grit.
“They were really good, so props to them,” Foreman said. “People don’t usually see track as a team sport, but it’s nice when you finally get that win with your team. You saw how happy Bird was.”
Deep Run was led by Anaya Harris, who won the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 2.5 inches, and the 4x800 relay team of Kenzie Dillman, Janie Sanborn, Riley Schindel and Makenzie Steele, who ran a 9:55.73.
While the L.C. Bird boys accepted the team trophy with the form of a defending champion, they spent Saturday making sure that they were confident, but not overconfident. Canning noted that the makeup of the team helps to make that happen.
“We always start off, after three or four events, behind,” Canning said. “The whole day, we’re like, ‘We’re behind.’ It keeps us hungry. We look at the scores, and we’re down. I say, ‘We’ve got to keep going, keep going..”
Indeed, after 10 events, the Skyhawks trailed then-leader Glen Allen 52-34. Enter Luke Affolder, who overtook Douglas Freeman’s Brett Bishop on the final lap to win the 1,600 in 4:23.74, and Jayson Ward, who nipped teammate Matthew Spicer by .07 in a thrilling 400-meter race. Add Bryant Lovett’s fifth-place finish, and the Skyhawks were off and running to add this region crown to victories in 2018 and 2019.
“We know we just have to be confident in our coaches is what it comes down to,” Affolder said. “We know our coaches trained us for this, so we’re ready to go and rack up the points towards the end.”
Affolder and Ward were named co-runners of the year for the region. The Skyhawks will look to make school history next weekend at Todd Stadium in Newport News at the Class 5 state championship if they can bring home team titles on both the boys and girls sides.
“After the meet I said, ‘I’m happy we won, but this isn’t the meet we’re going after. We want next week,’” Canning said.
BOYS
Team results: 1. L.C. Bird 128; 2. Glen Allen 97; 3. Atlee 62; 4. Prince George 48; 5. Hermitage 46; 6. Manchester 45.50; 7. Highland Springs 44; 8. J.R. Tucker 38; 9. Varina 35.50; 10. Deep Run 33; 11. Clover Hill 30; 12. Douglas Freeman 22; 13. Midlothian 18; 14. Mills Godwin 5; 14. Matoaca 5
Individual results: SP: Alexander (Hermitage) 55-½; TJ: Sims (J.R. Tucker) 47-4; HJ: Victoria (Prince George) 6-5; 4x800 relay: L.C. Bird (Spicer, Hanafi, Lewis, Affolder) 8:07.41; LJ: Sims (J.R. Tucker) 23-7; Discus: Alexander (Hermitage) 152-1; PV: Durgin (Atlee) 11-6; 3,200: Plummer (L.C. Bird) 9:46.99; 110 hurdles: Ward (Highland Springs) 14.90; 100 dash: Dutton (Glen Allen) 10.57; 1600: Affolder (L.C. Bird) 4:23.74; 4x100 relay: Glen Allen (Gumbs, Hope, Belle, Dutton) 41.96; 400: Jayson Ward (L.C. Bird) 49.14; 300 hurdles: Ward (Highland Springs) 38.35; 800: Affolder (L.C. Bird) 1:57.70; 200: Ward (L.C. Bird) 21.38; 4x400 relay: L.C. Bird (Lovett, Lewis, Winfield, Spicer) 3:26.41
GIRLS RESULTS
Team results: 1. L.C. Bird 95; 2. Deep Run 76; 3. Atlee 75; 4. Midlothian 73; 5. Highland Springs 71.50; 6. Manchester 70; 7. Glen Allen 51; 8. Prince George 32; 9. Mills Godwin 28 9. Hermitage 28; 11. Douglas Freeman 20.50 12. Meadowbrook 12; 13. Clover Hill 11 14. J.R. Tucker 10; 15. Henrico 5, 15. Matoaca 5
Individual results: SP: Harris (Deep Run) 38-2½; TJ: Foreman (Atlee) 38-9 ¼; HJ: Foreman (Atlee) 5-4; 4x800 relay: Deep Run (Dillman, Sanborn, Schindel, Steele) 9:55.73; LJ: Foreman (Atlee) 18-9¾; Discus: Wiley (Hermitage) 110-3; PV: Romano (Glen Allen) 12-6; 3,200: Garcia (Midlothian) 11:17.27; 100 hurdles: Robinson (Manchester) 14.81; 100 dash: Smith (Glen Allen) 12.18; 1,600: Bowe (Midlothian) 5:03.75; 4x100 relay: Highland Springs 49.61; 400: Kelson (L.C. Bird) 57.23; 300 hurdles: Foreman (Atlee) 46.14; 800: Bowe (Midlothian) 2:14.05; 200: Pellot-Rosa (L.C. Bird) 25.16; 4x400 relay: L.C. Bird (Lovett, White-Diaz, Coleman, Pellot-Rosa) 3:59.94