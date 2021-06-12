Skyhawks soar to region track sweep

“However many times we got knocked down, no matter how far down, we always tried harder and faster in the next event,” said Pellot-Rosa, who ran the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay team which won the meet’s final event. “Our grit, and our belief in each other to carry things out, was really strong.”

Foreman won four events, adding the high jump, triple jump and long jump titles to her 300 meter hurdles triumph as she was named the region’s top field athlete. She, too, was impressed by the Skyhawks grit.

“They were really good, so props to them,” Foreman said. “People don’t usually see track as a team sport, but it’s nice when you finally get that win with your team. You saw how happy Bird was.”

Deep Run was led by Anaya Harris, who won the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 2.5 inches, and the 4x800 relay team of Kenzie Dillman, Janie Sanborn, Riley Schindel and Makenzie Steele, who ran a 9:55.73.

While the L.C. Bird boys accepted the team trophy with the form of a defending champion, they spent Saturday making sure that they were confident, but not overconfident. Canning noted that the makeup of the team helps to make that happen.